Heroin king from Tajikistan detained in Moscow region with 270 kg of drug

In the Moscow region, police detained a citizen of Tajikistan with 270 kilograms of heroin, reports Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the channel, at first the police found a bundle with a kilogram of the drug in the back seat of the car of the so-called heroin king, after which they visited his house in the village of Lobanovo. There, law enforcement officers found heroin in bundles and six bags, each of which contained 9.3 kilograms.

The cost of the seized drug on the black market is estimated at least 2.7 billion rubles. A criminal case has been initiated.

Earlier it was reported that in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the police detained a local resident who kept half a ton of marijuana at home.