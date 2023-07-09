As part of the social outreach activities organized by the Ministry of National Defense, within the framework of the 200 years of loyalty to Mexico of the Heroic Military College, the command of the Third Military Region and the Ninth Military Zone offers an allusive photographic exhibition to these festivities, in the Machado square.

The formal ceremony and start of the exhibition was held on Friday, July 7 at 7:00 p.m. Second Infantry Captain Alejandro Olvera Gutiérrez, representing the Eighth Infantry Battalion, was present.

The exhibition

Happy to show and share with the people of Mazatle how these 200 years of the Heroic Military College have been, the second infantry captain explained that the exhibition is made up of 40 photographs that frame what was the beginning of the school in the year 1823, its evolution and important events in which your cadets have participated.

He mentioned that in that exhibition, characters who were part of the College stand out, including actor Jorge Negrete, Sóstenes Rocha and Brigadier General Felipe Ángeles, among others.

Important images of the beginnings and growth of the Heroic College

He also invited the public to accompany them today and tomorrow to enjoy the exhibition, and of course, to have an approach with the military environment, to see that the operational is different and in turn to know what the DN3 plan and the code consist of. of public security that is implemented in the Military College.

During the exhibition, the music band of the Third Military Region provided an excellent participation that was very much appreciated by the attendees.

Attendees admired each of the photographs that make up the exhibition.