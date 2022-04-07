Following the discovery of the bodies of a Ukrainian mayor, her husband and son in a shallow mass grave in the village of Motyzhyn, near kyiv, The story of the heroic resistance of the woman who refused to abandon her position at the head of the city despite the advance of the Russian troops became known.

Vadym Tokar, head of the Makariv village council, neighboring Motyzhyn, said: “The bodies are still lying there, we cannot remove them because there is a suspicion that they are mined.”

The police showed journalists four bodies, including that of the mayor, and the visible face of her son, half buried in a pit dug in a pine forest near the house of the town mayor, and the body of another man lying in the bottom of a small well in the garden.

According to the police, the five people had their hands tied behind their backs.

Evidence of atrocities committed by Russian troops emerged in recent days as soldiers withdrew from kyiv and the surrounding regions, among other towns, Motyzhyn and Bucha.

(Don’t stop reading: Kub Bla is the powerful killer robot that Russia would use against Ukraine).

Mayor of Motyzhyn, Olga Suhenko, her husband and son were tortured and killed by Russians.

The family was delivering bread, medicine, evacuating their people

300 people walked behind the coffins: “They could leave, they stayed to help us. They were killed for us.” pic.twitter.com/cCAJNnPSr1 — Prodigi0 2.0 (@Prodigi0_1) April 7, 2022

heroic story

Olga Sukhenko, 50, the mayor of Motyzhyn, together with her husband Igor Sukhenko and their son Oleksandrwere captured by Russian forces two or three days before the troops left the village, according to locals.

Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, spoke to journalists after the bodies were identified.

“They tortured and killed the entire family of the village chief,” he said. “The occupiers suspected that they were collaborating with our army, giving us places to aim our artillery. This scum tortured, massacred and killed the entire family. They will be responsible for this,” Herashchenko said.

A month ago, with the Russian invasion imminent, the entire Sukhenko family decided to remain in the city and help prepare the defense. Young Oleksander, 25, personally helped evacuate vulnerable people, and the whole family organized a shelter in the basement below the village school.

(It may interest you: Ukrainian parents write their numbers on their children in case they get lost).

Using his Toyota 4×4, Oleksandr also distributed medicines and supplies, while the war raged everywhere and the Russians began to close in on the village.

On March 24, in the middle of the night, the Russians arrived at the modest family home and forcibly took the mayor and her husband Igor. Oleksandr was told that his parents would be returned to him unharmed. The next day the Russians came back, only they didn’t bring their parents, they came for Oleksandr.

They took the young man to the forest on the outskirts of his village, where his father and mother were already. They tied them up and beat the brave family who symbolized the village’s determination to survive.

The family was tortured, along with another unidentified civilian who had probably been collaborating with them.. To try to put pressure on the parents and get strategic information from the mayor, the first to be executed was Oleksandr with a shot, then her father and finally her too.

(Keep reading: Journalists identify alleged perpetrators of shooting civilians in Bucha).

The international community is reacting with outrage to the killing of civilians in Ukraine, including evidence of bodies bound, shot at close range and buried in mass graves in territories from which Russian forces are withdrawing.

LA NACIÓN (Argentina) – GDA – with information from AFP and Reuters

More news

– UN General Assembly suspends Russia from the Human Rights Council. H H.

– Germany intercepted Russian conversations of deaths in Bucha

– Russia increases its fears of default after making payment in rubles

– Moscow denounces setback in negotiations due to change of position of kyiv