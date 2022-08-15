The year was 1972. In the city of Merced, California (United States), Steven Stayner lived with his parents, Kay and Delbert, and his four brothers.

On December 4, as the seven-year-old was walking home from school as usual, he was approached by a man named Ervin Murphy who would radically change his life.

The stranger assured him that he was raising money for a church, and wanted to know if the boy’s mother could help him. Steven agreed to cooperate with the man, who offered to drive him to his house. The minor got into the vehicle, but did not return after seven years.

However, Ervin Murphy was not the one who had plotted the deception. Behind that meeting was Kenneth Parnell, a sex offender who got into trouble from a young age for harassing minors. His actions kept him in detention centers for years, but he was already free and ready to commit another crime.

According to what was stated in the trial, the abuser convinced the other man that he needed a child to raise him, since he had the goal of becoming a minister.

In this way, Ervin agreed to each of the instructions that were asked of him and began to distribute religious flyers so that some child would fall into the trap.

Parnell took the boy to a cabin in Catheys Valley, California, and told him that he had spoken with his parents so that he could stay there for the night.

Time passed until the aggressor told Steven that his parents no longer loved him and that he had adopted him, renaming him Dennis Parnell.

Over time, Stayner was sexually abused by the man. Later, Parnell moved with the young man to the town of Mendocino, in the same state, to go unnoticed with the kidnapping.

Steven started studying at Steele Lane Elementary while the man was working. Although the boy had many opportunities to escape, he never did because of the lies the kidnapper told him for so long. However, he always checked the newspapers to see if his family was still looking for him.

Steven spoke to ‘The Seattle Times’ magazine about what he felt when he was kidnapped: “I kept asking myself, ‘Mom and dad, where are they?’ Somehow not seeing them reinforced the lie Parnell told me that they didn’t love me.”

A new arrival prompted him to escape

In February 1980, the boy was already 14 years old when Parnell brought in another boy who was just 5 years old. The youngest was Timmy White, who also fell from the man’s trap.

Steven didn’t want the little boy to have to go through the same thing he had been going through since he was seven years old.

He couldn't see Timmy suffer. It was my chance of life or death

“I couldn’t see Timmy suffer. It was my chance of life or death, and I would also return home to do something positive.Stayner said.

After 16 days that the infant arrived at the house, the young man made the decision to escape with him to the nearest police station, which was in Ukiah, California, so that they could be rescued.

The two minors were helped by the Police. At the end, Kenneth Parnell was arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison. and Ervin Murphy, who was the man who helped get the first minor into the car, had to serve two years in jail.

Steven’s life after the kidnapping

Although the two young men returned home to their families, it was very difficult for Steven to adjust back to his normal life.

“I came back almost as a grown man, and yet my parents saw me at first as their 7-year-old son. After they stopped trying to educate me again, it got better. But why doesn’t my dad hug me anymore? I guess seven years too they changed”, expressed Stayner in the media ‘Newsweek’.

Helped groups looking for missing children, and talked to children about the danger of strangers

At 20 years of age, the American was already married and had two children with his wife Jody Stayner.



“Having a family helped him, as did his job to prevent the same thing from happening again. Additionally, she assisted groups searching for missing children, and spoke to children about ‘stranger danger’.”said Stayner’s wife, for the aforementioned medium.

Steven died on September 16, 1989 in a traffic accident. The man was driving a motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle.

After the death of her husband, Steve’s wife explained that it was very difficult for Kay and Delbert Stayner to talk about that seven-year-old boy who returned to their lives as a teenager, since he had to go through very difficult situations that they they couldn’t even imagine.

“It was a big part of my husband’s case, but it shouldn’t be. It’s nobody’s fault but the predator and everyone needs to hear that.”he claimed.

