Just before dawn, Debbie Gabriel double-parked in her usual spot on Lefferts Avenue, a neighborhood of single-family homes and apartment buildings in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Almost as soon as she turned off the car, stray cats of all colors and sizes started pouring out of an alley.

A dozen cats purred as Gabriel set out bowls of food and water.

“There are days when I don’t want to get up,” he said. “But when I think about their little faces — if they can be there waiting for me at 4:30 in the morning, the least I can do is go get these babies.”

Gabriel feeds the Flatbush cats once a day—he’s 61 and retired from working in hospitals, and that’s all he can afford. He also tends to the cats’ medical needs to the best of his ability, occasionally taking the sickest to a compassionate vet.

She’s one of many cat colony keepers in the neighborhood, but Flatbush is overflowing with feral and stray cats and that’s all she can do.

The problem is far from limited to Flatbush. There could be up to half a million feral cats throughout New York City.

“Nobody knows and the city doesn’t care to know,” said Will Zweigart, the founder of Flatbush Cats, the nonprofit group Gabriel volunteers for.

More people have adopted pets during the pandemic, but caring for them has become difficult. The United States faces a severe shortage of veterinarians, and their fees have exceeded the average rate of inflation for the past 20 years.

Add to that the end of eviction moratoriums and other protections during the pandemic, and many simply can’t afford a pet right now.

You could live in a Manhattan skyscraper and never run into a stray cat. However, they are plentiful in other districts, especially in low-income neighborhoods, which are littered with alleyways, vacant lots and vacant buildings where stray animals can take refuge and raise their young.

People greatly appreciate Gabriel’s efforts, but some are hostile to cats, especially in late spring, the height of the rutting season, when unsterilized, sex-starved beasts meow and fight over mates.

Most cat sitters say they would much prefer that all cats live indoors. Even the strongest feral cats only live four years on average, less than a third as long as indoor cats.

So Flatbush Cats has adopted an idea originally developed in England in the 1950s: CES—catch, sterilize, and release. Volunteers capture feral cats in traps, then take them to vets to be spayed. The cats are then released back into the streets to live out their lives, but without leaving litters.

However, not everyone in Flatbush agrees, said Ryan Tarpey, community programs manager for Flatbush Cats. When he placed traps near a colony that had lived on vacant land for 47 years, some neighbors became upset.

“They told me ‘these are our cats, they’ve been chasing away the rats,’” Tarpey said. “They ran me off the block.”

By: RICHARD SCHIFFMAN