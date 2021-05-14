Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The workers on the first line of defense of the medical, nursing, technical and administrative staff of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest health care network in the UAE, spent the Eid al-Fitr holiday in providing health care to community members and ensuring their safety and health.

Dr. Marwan Al-Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations at the “SEHA” Company, affirmed that the workers in the facilities of the “Sehha” company and in field hospitals, examination and vaccination centers, continue their work and dedication to serving the UAE, and to ensure the care of patients and provide them with treatment, according to the highest standards. Globalism.

He said: “The workers in the first line of defense in the health sector are keen to translate the directives of the wise leadership, especially the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, ‘Do not paralyze them.’ That the people of the Emirates and those residing on its land live in safety, security, health and safety.

Dr. Marwan Al-Kaabi reiterated the importance of community members ’commitment to precautionary and preventive measures, especially physical distancing and reducing family visits during the Eid so that its days pass in peace, in addition to other measures that contribute to speedy access to a full recovery.

For their part, a number of workers in the first line of defense in the “health” company congratulated on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr happy for the wise leadership and the people of the UAE and those residing on its land, stressing that they continue their work during the days of the Eid, in order to ensure the safety of community members, and to watch over the health and safety of everyone, and to stand up to Corona virus with all resolve until God raises the burden.

Dhiab Matar Al-Shamsi, who performs his work in the Operations Department, at the “Health” Company and in the Health Requirements Department at the airports, said: “He continues to fulfill his duty in the first line of defense, away from his family to ensure the safety of everyone, especially those working in the ports.”

He expressed his pride in working on the first line of defense and the front lines to confront the “Covid 19” virus, and that he was ready to provide more for the UAE and its people, and urged community members to continue adhering to the laws and not be complacent; Everyone’s health has become a responsibility that everyone bears, and is not limited to the medical staff only.

As for Suad Abdullah Amer, patient admission delegate, at Al Rahba Hospital, one of the establishments of the «Health» company, her role during the pandemic is to register the entry of patients infected with the «Covid 19» to Al Rahba Hospital, Mafraq Hospital, and field hospitals, to receive medical care in addition to Tasks of registering volunteers for the national vaccination campaign for clinical trials that took place at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center.

She said: “Although she missed the family atmosphere and the relatives’ Friday that she was accustomed to during the days of Eid, her feeling that she is fulfilling her duty as the first line of defense to provide the necessary health care to members of the community, instead of the holiday atmosphere, and making her feel proud and happy, that she is contributing to Saving the lives of patients », and urging community members to continue adhering to precautionary and preventive measures in order to reach the stage of recovery and bypass exceptional circumstances; The commitment of everyone helps in reaching safety and returning life to normal, God willing.

As for Abdullah Ahmad Al-Ameri, Customer Relations Coordinator, at Al Ain Hospital, one of the establishments of the «Sehha» company, he monitors the condition of patients, provides the necessary care for them and provides the necessary needs for them during their stay in the hospital.

He said: “He has pledged himself to serve the UAE, its people and residents on its land, participates in the fight against the pandemic, and spends the days of Eid vacation to watch over the comfort of patients and meet their needs, and will continue to sacrifice the precious and precious for the sake of the UAE and its leadership, expressing pride and pride that he performs his duty during Eid days and follow up the progress of work with his colleagues ».

He added: “He was keen to bring joy and happiness into the hearts of the hospitalized patients. He exchanged congratulations and blessings with them on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, asking God Almighty to grant them a speedy recovery,” and called on community members to continue adhering to all precautionary and preventive measures in order to ensure the safety of everyone.