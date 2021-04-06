FC Cartagena Marc, Andújar, Carlos David, Forniés, Jurado and Cayarga hit the table and rescue Efesé at the most delicate moment of the year Andújar, Carlos David, Teddy and Forniés celebrate Monday’s victory against Alcorcón with Aburjania. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM

Cartagena believes in salvation thanks to the 4 points it has added against Zaragoza (0-0) and Alcorcón (2-1). Marc, Andújar, Carlos David, Forniés, Jurado and Cayarga have a good part of the responsibility, six players who last season achieved promotion in Malaga and in 2021 had lost prominence, until they assumed a r