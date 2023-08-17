One of the many hoaxes from the last electoral campaign said that the Popular Party wanted to extend retirement to 72 years. Bulo would be, but it rang true. Nor was it the first time —nor will it be the last— that such a bug has been mentioned, and its plausibility may be influenced by the cult of old age that has settled in the cinema. From the fleeting of fame and the beautiful, lush and almost brand new corpse of James Dean, we have come to revere wrinkles. Heroes no longer die at the gates of Troy in the prime of their beauty, but hang from vines, climb walls, and give hair to their enemies at an age when they should be enjoying their pension fund in a good way. residence with sea views. Modern heroes have a position as a civil servant, there is no one who can lower them from the ranks. But, if they never retire, what future is left for us, poor spectators?

The last and most commented example is that of Harrison Ford in the farewell and closing of Indiana Jones. Eighty-one years old contemplate the archaeologist who refuses to become a relic. His age is an element of the plot and an excuse to poeticize the character, who receives the call to the adventure when he believed that she had forgotten his address, located in a divorced apartment in New York. Before, Ford took the Han Solo out of Star Wars in its last two installments, with seventy long compliments. Solo and Indiana, Indiana and Solo, two of the myths that we have seen grow old.

On the other side of the science-fiction universe, in Star Trek, the years also weigh heavily and pass. Captain Jean-Luc Picard has starred in his latest series, which bears his name and has conquered hearts trekking more averse to sentimentality. Sir Patrick Stewart, who has worn the Starfleet uniform since 1987, has just set off on his last mission at the age of 82. Behind it leaves more than 200 episodes and four movies. Like Xavier from the X-Men, his is another great action character of his, which has also been extended: his last role in that saga was in 2022, at the age of 81. Strange fate for a British actor who knows Shakespeare’s repertoire by heart.

It is not a unique case in the universe trekking: His predecessor in office, the Captain of Captains, James T. Kirk, continued his forays through space when he was old enough to carry a pillbox and a blood pressure monitor. William Shatner, the actor who embodied him, is so persistent that he has not been content to be Kirk, but has tried (unsuccessfully) to disenfranchise himself. At the age of 73 he starred in a series of lawyers, boston legal, and with 79, a sitcom in which he played a grumpy octogenarian who lives with his son. In 2021, at the age of 90, she starred in a self-parody comedy in which she played a retired astronaut who, after a car accident, must take life more calmly. Right now, William Shatner is on tour with a stage show and open for bookings. He does not stop quoting for a day.

Cases like these make Tom Cruise, at 61, look like a teenager. Not only thanks to the surgery and the investment in physical maintenance, but because he is still of working age. Perhaps, in a less hectic or troubled world, they would have transferred him to a calmer service, but last year he was determined to return to being the Maverick of Top Gun, and right now he is Ethan Hunk for the umpteenth time in the umpteenth Mission impossible. If we measure him by Ford’s or Stewart’s standards, he has twenty years left of jumping, shooting, and romancing cannon girls (because the hero has a birthday, but his Penelopes are always twenty).

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise hang from a train car in ‘Mission: Impossible. death sentence. Part 1’.

The extreme examples of an active senior citizen are completed with that Arnold Schwarzenegger who not only recounts his life in a Netflix documentary series, but also becomes a CIA agent in a comedy of smacks and family entanglements entitled fubar, where nobody knows if the self-parody is conscious or involuntary. It doesn’t matter: the point is that the Chuache distributes tow. He just turned seventy-six, and he knocks down 25-year-olds without breaking a sweat. In another record, Sylvester Stallone took Rambo for a walk for the last time in 2019, at the age of 73. He still couldn’t find the legs of his friend.

This longevity of action heroes can be interpreted in a purely commercial sense, as a very profitable way of exploiting myths, thanks to the fact that the actors are not yet around to take soups. Undoubtedly, this is nothing more than the operation of the elementary laws of the market. But every cultural phenomenon influences the environment, and this generational plug occurs at a time when reflections on old age abound, both in the world of thought and in that of cinema and literature, and perhaps a gray-haired Indiana Jones and wrinkled would not have been so popular in another age less inclined to feel sympathy for old age. This is quite normal in a Europe without children whose population pyramid is on the verge of inverting, where phenomena such as the silver economy (products and services aimed at the elderly with high purchasing power) and residences for the elderly are presented as a booming investment. Indy and Picard grow old in countries that are beginning to be for old people.

There it is, for example, The Kominsky method, Chuck Lorre’s bitter comedy about two friends in old age, dealing with physical decline, widowhood and prostate problems. The elderly are protagonists and their condition is the subject of stories and debates. It is necessary to specify here that it is about the masculine old age, typical of adventure and science-fiction heroes. This does not mean that female old age does not have its representatives or its stories, but the absence of testosterone places them on the intimate side of the world. There is no female equivalent of Indiana Jones, but there are figures as persistent as Jane Fonda, who released her last film in 2022, at the age of 85, or the case of Jean Smart, who stars in Hacks at 72, a comedy about old female comics. It has an air to twilight of the gods, from 1950, which spoke of the bad old age of Norma Desmond, played by a Gloria Swanson of only 51 years. She’s barely a chick: by today’s standards, she could star in a high school series, and not necessarily as a teacher.

