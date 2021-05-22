London (AFP)

The final 38th stage of the England football championship will witness a three-way struggle between Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City, for the last two cards of the Champions League competition next season.

After Manchester City secured the third title in the last four years, and its neighbor, Manchester United, the runner-up, the competition was limited to the third and fourth place cards between the Chelsea, Liverpool and Chelsea trio.

Chelsea are third with 67 points, one point ahead of Liverpool fourth, four goals ahead of Leicester City, fifth.

The London team is a guest at the eleventh Aston Villa, while Liverpool will play for the first time in front of their supporters, who are numbered at 10,000, when the Crystal Palace hosts the thirteenth, led by former coach Roy Hodgson, and Leicester City, the FA Cup champion, meets with its guest Tottenham. Seventh.

Chelsea and Liverpool have their fate in their own hands, as they will clinch their cards by winning, while Leicester City needs the three points against Tottenham, with a service from Aston Villa or Crystal Palace, to snatch his continental card.

The German coach Juergen Klopp’s men returned from afar recently, specifically since mid-March, by collecting 23 points out of 27 possible, including 12 out of 12 in the last four matches, through which they dissolved an eight-point difference that favored them from the last fourth place. To the prestigious continental competition.

“We have found stability,” Klopp said, Friday, at a press conference, “We have created confidence again, or we have regained it. We scored goals at the right moments and shook our nets fewer times. Let me say it this way.”

But he warned that Liverpool’s recent good performance would not mean anything against the determined Palas team led by former coach Hodgson, who will play their last match at the head of the technical management of the London team.

“Nobody should expect the perfect match, such as early progress and all these things,” said Klopp, whose team beat Crystal Palace 7-0 in the first leg last December, adding, “You have to fight for that.” “I respect Crystal Palace very much, what they want to give to Roy in his last match maybe as a coach.”

Liverpool will be supporting 10,000 spectators inside Anfield after a season they played almost entirely behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus.

Klopp said: Their return was “the best news I can imagine,” but stressed that they must be patient, even if things were not going down the path of Liverpool on the last tense day.

He continued, “It was an incredibly intense season, there is nothing to change that, but we now have the possibility to finish the season at the top.”

And Chelsea appears to have the advantage among the rival trio for the last two cards in the Champions League, and it was he who made a big step towards booking one of them in the last stage, by beating Leicester City 2-1 on Tuesday.

Chelsea is embarking on a risky trip to Birmingham to face Aston Villa, who ousted the other London team, Tottenham, in the capital 2-1 on Wednesday.

The men of the German coach Thomas Tukhle are well aware that their victory will give them the third-place card, while a loss may put them outside the first four places, in the event that Liverpool and Leicester City win, and they have a final opportunity on May 29 when facing Manchester City in Porto in the final match of the continental competition. .

Tuchel wants Chelsea to win his card in Birmingham in order to avoid pressure in the face of Manchester City, and he said about the benefits of winning over Aston Villa: “Certainly, of course, we do not need to talk about this matter, it certainly removes some pressure.”

“We’ve done a lot of hard work, a lot of quality and a consistent amount of results in the past few months, and we want to finish the job on Sunday,” he added.

He continued, “There is an opportunity for three teams to win two places, and this is how the race is.”

On the other hand, Leicester City wished not to repeat the scenario of last season, when Manchester United prevented him from being in the prestigious continental competition in the last stage, by losing 0-2 at home, so the continental card went to the last.

But his Northern Irish coach Brandon Rodgers is confident of his team’s chances of qualifying. “I don’t think it’s over yet. I have this optimism and belief that if we do our job, we can’t do more than that. It will be interesting to see how the competition ends,” he said. .

“What we do not want is for the door to be opened for us and not to pass through,” Rodgers added. “If we reach 69 points and somehow fail to reach the Champions League, it will be really unfortunate.”

And in the struggle for the second qualifying card for the European League competition “Europa League”, West Ham needs only a point at home against Southampton to secure sixth place and a place in the second continental competition.

Westham faces a competition for the card from his London neighbor, Tottenham, the seventh, who could kidnap it if he beats Leicester City and the men of Scottish coach David Moyes lose against Southampton.