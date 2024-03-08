The “hero-policeman” Nicola Barbato dies: he was paralyzed after a shooting

Nicola Barbato, a 61-year-old policeman who was injured during an anti-Camorra operation while trying to foil an extortion in Naples, in the Fuorigrotta district, died last night due to complications from a respiratory disease. That September 25, 2015, struck by gunshots, Barbato lost the use of his legs and has since been confined to a wheelchair.

Superintendent of the State Police, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Civil Valor and the title of Knight of the Italian Republic by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. Resident in Carinaro, in the province of Caserta, in his career in uniform he had been an agent of the Naples Flying Squad. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Sunday 10 March 2024, at 4 pm at the parish church of San Giovanni Evangelista in Teverola (Caserta).

Police: Piantedosi, 'deep condolences for the disappearance of Barbato'

''I express, on my behalf and on behalf of all the women and men of the Ministry of the Interior, my deepest condolences for the passing of Nicola Barbato, a policeman decorated with the gold medal for civil valor. He was seriously injured in 2015, while he was engaged in an anti-racket operation in Naples, without this ever having dented his determination and commitment to fighting crime''. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi writes this on X.

Police: Molteni, 'Barbato's death pains, no one will forget his courage'

“I express my deepest condolences to the family of Superintendent Nicola Barbato, Gold Medal for Civil Valour, to his loved ones and to the State Police. His passing saddens us; no one will ever be able to forget the courage shown in fulfilling their duty, aimed at protecting the legality and safety of the community. We are losing a policeman and a brave citizen, capable of giving great prestige to the Police and our country.” Thus in a note Nicola Molteni, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of the Interior.

Police: Ronzulli (Fi), 'Barbato example engraved in our minds'

“When a state servant sacrifices his life to guarantee legality and security for all of us, we must bow our heads and pay homage to him. Today Nicola Barbato, the police superintendent who in 2015 was seriously injured during an operation against the Camorra and has since been forced to remain in a wheelchair in recent years, leaves us. His example will remain engraved in the minds of all of us. In mourning his passing today, I would like to express my most affectionate condolences to his family and to the entire body of the State Police.” Thus, the Forza Italia senator and vice president of the Senate, Licia Ronzulli.

Police: Graziano (Pd), 'sorrow and emotion at the disappearance of Barbato, a great friend'

“I greet, with regret and emotion, my brotherly friend Nicola Barbato. The friend and the decent person, courageous, strong man and of great altruism and kindness; but also the honorary citizen, the gold medal for civil valor for his work in the service of the State, already the victim of an ambush by the Camorra. My embrace goes to his wife Angela, his children Giovanna and Luigi, and his entire family. Nicola, forever a great friend.” Thus on Facebook the group leader of the Democratic Party in the Defense commission of the Chamber, Stefano Graziano.

Police: Gasparri, 'people like Barbato willing to sacrifice every day'

“Heroic policeman who was paralyzed after a shooting in Fuorigrotta, Naples, and today died due to a respiratory disease. It is men like these who must be shown to public opinion as heroes of the police force, before whom we bow. And when you criticize the police forces you have to count to ten and remember the constant sacrifice that the people in uniform make in the fight against crime and in the management of public order. This is why we are always on the side of the people in uniform and we know that people like Nicola Barbato are always ready to sacrifice for the safety of citizens. Let everyone remember this, every day.” This was stated by Forza Italia group leader in the Senate, Maurizio Gasparri, while meeting Forza Italia executives in the province of Naples.