Has trouble with President Zelensky: Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushnyj. © Ukrainian Presidency/dpa

In Ukraine, Valery Zalushnyj enjoys hero status. But the commander-in-chief has incurred the displeasure of President Zelensky. Will there be a break?

Kiev – An interview with consequences: In the middle of the Ukraine war, there is said to be a rift in the top leadership of the defense army. There are increasing signs that there may have been a breach of trust between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his commander-in-chief Valeriy Zalushny. That’s what she reported Ukrainian Pravda on Monday. The relationship has been considered disturbed for some time, but after open criticism of political decisions, the break is becoming increasingly apparent.

Ukraine: Reports of Valery Zalushny’s break with Volodymyr Zelensky are making the rounds

According to the media report, Valeriy Zalushnyj complained to American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his visit two weeks ago that the presidential office in Kiev was interfering in his authority. The newspaper quoted several voices from those close to the general that said he was being ignored by the political leadership. Instead of him as commander-in-chief, President Zelensky is currently communicating directly with the commander of the land forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and with the head of the air force, Mykola Oleshchuk.

Against this background, Saluzhnyj is said to be angry. However, this is not the first time that there have been rumors of a falling out between the two men. In the summer, these speculations were always rejected. This fake news, it was said, was mainly spread by Russia to cause confusion and uncertainty.

Zalushnyj: His interview with “The Economist” caused a sensation in the Ukraine war

A lot of information about the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified. However, it is currently not considered unlikely that The mood between Zelenskyj and Saluschnyj could be testy. The decisive factor is an interview that the commander-in-chief gave to the “Economist” two weeks ago. In it, the general admitted that the war in Ukraine is in a stalemate and that the counteroffensive against Russia’s war of aggression that has been attempted for months has not yet achieved a breakthrough at the front.

This interview is said to have caused anger in Kiev. Because Zelenskyj mainly wants to emphasize the successes – also to strengthen the will to persevere in the Ukrainian army. Saluschnyj, on the other hand, is considered an experienced military strategist. It is primarily his achievement that the first wave of attacks at the beginning of the war was broken and that Ukraine has been able to resist Russian superiority for almost two years. A few months ago, the “Hero of Ukraine” was accused of having his own presidential intentions.

Stalemate in the Ukraine war: Klitschko supports Saluschnyj

It remains unclear whether the two men in Kiev are also critical of each other because of this. One thing is certain: Saluschnyj is not alone in his assessment of a deadlocked war in Ukraine. He now also has prominent advocates. At the weekend, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko also agreed with the general’s assessment. “He told the truth. “Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth,” Klitschko told the Swiss newspaper “20 Minutes.” (jeki)