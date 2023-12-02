The hero of the video for the song “The Ice is Melting” by the group “Mushrooms” Denis Stepanov died in the North Military District zone

The hero of the video for the song “The Ice is Melting” by the Ukrainian group “Mushrooms,” Denis Stepanov, died in the special military operation (SVO) zone. The head of the Komi Republic, Vladimir Uyba, spoke about this, adding that his fellow countryman Ruslan Rochev died along with Stepanov.

I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Private Denis Vladimirovich Stepanov and Sergeant Ruslan Vasilyevich Rochev, who died during a special military operation Vladimir UibaHead of the Komi Republic

Uiba emphasized that Stepanov is from Ukhta. He served as an assistant grenade launcher in a rifle squad. The second victim, Ruslan Rochev, is from the village of Vizinga. He served as a machine gunner in a Marine squad. Under what circumstances they died is not specified.

Our fellow countrymen are true patriots. They did not spare their lives, defending with arms in their hands the interests of Russia, the freedom and independence of our people. Eternal memory to the defenders of the Motherland, eternal glory to them Vladimir Uiba Head of the Komi Republic

Russians expressed their condolences in the comments

Netizens in the comments under Uiba’s post expressed their condolences for the incident.

“Thank you, our warrior heroes! Low bow to you. The kingdom of heaven to them”, “Condolences to family and friends. Be strong! Do not despair. God help you. Blessed memory to the fearless men of the Komi Republic”, “Eternal memory to the heroes! May you rest in peace, guys,” the Russians commented.

The video for the song “The Ice Is Melting” received 268 million views

The song “The Ice is Melting,” in which Stepanov appeared in the video, was released in 2016, and the video itself was released in March 2017. The clip has currently collected 268 million views on YouTube. The group “Mushrooms” was founded in Kyiv in 2016, but broke up a year later.

At the beginning of the video, the group inserted an interview with Stepanov, which was recorded back in the 1990s. Then, as a teenager, he told reporters about his love story.

Earlier, the actress Menshikh, who came to the DPR for a performance, was killed during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In November, Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed during shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the village of Kumachovo in the Starobeshevsky district in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). She went to the DPR to give a performance.

The shell hit the roof above the stage of a theater in the DPR. In memory of the artist, the theater-studio “Portal”, where she served, will dedicate the concert “The Last Test” to her memory on December 9.