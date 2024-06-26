Hero of Russia Magasumov was sentenced to 11 years for the murder of a girl and was stripped of his title

Deputy commander of the 74th separate motorized rifle brigade Irek Magasumov received 11 years in a maximum security colony for the murder of a resident of Lugansk. He was also stripped of the title of Hero of Russia, leaving only the rank of lieutenant colonel.

The Military Court of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) found Magasumov guilty under Articles 105 (“Murder”) and 213 (“Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The accused had been in pretrial detention since August 12 and insisted on his innocence until the very end.

According to investigators, Magasumov shot the girl with a pistol

On August 11, 2023, Magasumov, together with his comrades – senior lieutenant Pavel Yaskevich, as well as Artur Puzankevich and his acquaintance – spent time in a local cafe. According to one version, they celebrated Magasumov receiving the title of Hero of Russia.

The military noticed two girls and invited them to join their table. Local residents Daria and Alexandra accepted the offer and vacationed with them until the establishment closed. After this, the company continued the evening on the street, where shots were later heard, one of which became fatal for 18-year-old Daria.

According to investigators, it was Magasumov who started the shooting, after which he left the crime scene in his comrades’ car.

Lieutenant Yaskevich tried to take the blame for the murder upon himself

Later, senior lieutenant Pavel Yaskevich stated that it was he who shot Daria with Magasumov’s pistol. According to him, he gave him the weapon when he went to resolve a conflict between other military men near the cafe.

At this time, Yaskevich was allegedly left alone with two girls, and one of them asked to shoot. Next, according to him, he took out the magazine from the pistol, made sure that there were no cartridges in it, removed the weapon from the safety lock and pulled the trigger on the machine, firing a shot.

According to Alexandra, who was nearby at the time of the shooting, the shooter was a man in a black jacket and with a beard. He allowed Daria to shoot with a pistol, but after two attempts he snatched it from the girl’s hands and shot her in the stomach. After this, according to the witness, the soldiers fled.

In addition, according to Alexandra, there was still a conflict between Daria and Magasumov that evening. But she was unable to describe the events that happened in detail, since she was drunk at that moment.

Despite Yaskevich’s testimony, Magasumov was still accused of murdering the girl. The court also rejected complaints from lawyers trying to achieve the release of the military man from custody.

The criminal case of a Russian officer totals 16 volumes

Magasumov’s lawyers admitted that they did not have time to familiarize themselves with the case. They promised to review the materials in two to three weeks, but later the investigator filed a motion to limit the period for the defense to familiarize itself with the case. The court began considering the application on January 10.

As a result, the charges against him became even harsher, as another article was added to the case. The officer was accused of hooliganism – according to investigators, Magasumov, having shot the girl, took the car from his subordinate.