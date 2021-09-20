Paul Rusesabagina, in one of the first sessions of the trial against him for terrorism. / EFE

A Rwandan court on Monday sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, the hero whose story is told in the film ‘Hotel Rwanda’, to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges for his role at the head of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRDC) , political arm of the rebel group National Liberation Front (FLN).

Judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi has highlighted that Rusesabagina played a role in the creation of the FLN and provided funding to the group, which is why the man “is guilty of the crime of terrorism,” according to the Rwandan newspaper ‘The New Times’. Thus, he stressed that, although Rusesabagina decided to stop appearing at the trial hearings, he had “acknowledged” during interrogations that he had provided funds to the FLN and has rejected the argument that the MRDC sought to facilitate the repatriation of Rwandans in exile.

“The atrocities committed by this group are completely different from the mandate they say they had,” argued the judge, who has also found Callixte Nsabimana, a former spokesperson for the MRDC now sentenced to 20 years in prison, guilty of terrorism charges. In this sense, he has argued that the MRCD had “different structures”, including the FLN as an armed wing, for which he has stressed that “as a result of the actions of the FLN, the MRCD is a terrorist group.” “They attacked unarmed civilians in their day to day,” he has settled.

More charges for the ‘hero’



The ruling comes as part of a process at the High Court for International and Cross-Border Crimes against Rusesabagina and 20 other suspects for their ties to the MRCD and the FLN. The hero of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ faces nine charges, including formation of a terrorist group, financing of terrorist activities, murder and kidnapping.

Rusesabagina defended during the opening of the trial that the court does not have the authority to try him because he is a Belgian citizen. I am not a Rwandan, I am a Belgian hostage. I was kidnapped and now I am being held, “he said, before denouncing his abduction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his transfer to Rwanda.

Rusesabagina himself acknowledged his ties to the FLN at the end of September, although he claimed that his role was only of a “diplomatic” nature. Thus, he said that the MRDC created the FLN “as an armed wing, not as a terrorist group as the prosecutor claims.” “I do not deny that the FLN committed crimes, but my role was diplomacy,” he stressed.

Rusesabagina is known worldwide after its story was recorded in the movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’. As acting manager of the Mille Collines Hotel in Kigali, he managed to protect more than 1,200 Tutsis and moderate Hutus within the establishment during the 1994 genocide – in which nearly 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were massacred – by taking advantage of his contacts.