The upper districts of Caravaca de la Cruz live this Saturday a historic day with the festive, religious and cultural elements of the pilgrimage of San Isidro to the hermitage of Los Poyos de Celda, in La Capellanía. A building built in 1671 and owned by a family that is responsible for its maintenance. The pilgrimage, which had ceased to be celebrated more than 60 years ago, was revived last year with a large participation of residents of the area and others from nearby municipalities in the bordering provinces of Almería and Granada.

Hundreds of people participate in the pilgrimage that started early in the morning from Los Royos, accompanying the Virgen de la Purísima, and from El Moralejo, with the Virgen de Fátima, patron saints of both towns. On Friday, in both towns, the thrones of the patron saints were prepared and separate Rociera dinners were held.

The groups of “Animeros de Caravaca de la Cruz” participate in the pilgrimage; and that of the “Immaculate Conception”, of Cañada de la Cruz. The two processions have coincided in the place known as Torre Girón, where a meeting has been held between both towns and their respective patron saints. From there, on foot, on horseback, in a trailer or in cars, the participants continued to the hermitage of Poyos de Celda, in La Capellanía.

As he did last year, Esteban Sánchez, who has been named the town crier of the pilgrimage, has read a proclamation with verses dedicated to the pilgrims, the organizers and those who participate in the programmed activities. He encouraged everyone, authorities, neighbors and collaborators to continue organizing the pilgrimage. The pilgrims will recover their strength giving a good account of a popular rice prepared for the occasion.

The activities will continue this afternoon with quadrille dancing and the party will continue with other playful-festive proposals “until the body can take it.” The program will continue tomorrow with the celebration, also in La Capellanía, of a mass and blessing of the fields enlivened by the Cehegín rociero choir, which will be followed by a rociera meal with entertainment throughout the afternoon.