Mikhail Piotrovsky, General Director of the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, explained the absence of erotic exhibitions in the state museum. The organization of such expositions, he said, would have provoked a flood of complaints. The CEO said this at the New Knowledge marathon, he is quoted by RIA News…

Piotrovsky said that the museum had an exhibition “From the Hermitage with Love” in the Netherlands. As part of the event, erotic collections of Russian emperors were exhibited. The general director of the museum stressed that in Amsterdam, viewers perceive such exhibits as ordinary objects.

“If you put it up in the Hermitage now, there will be, firstly, letters to the prosecutor’s office and scandals that we are insulting [посетителей], and most importantly, there will be an unhealthy excitement, which will already turn erotica into pornography, ”Piotrovsky explained. He also added that some of the exhibits are kept in the storerooms of the museum and are waiting for an hour when exhibitions on a certain topic will be in demand.

In April of this year, the Hermitage received an official complaint that the naked sculptures displayed in the halls are corrupting children. Piotrovsky noted that such statements are often received by the museum. Management is encouraged to place all nude sculptures in a separate room and label it “18+”.