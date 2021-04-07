The accusations of the State Hermitage that fake exhibits were shown at the Faberge exhibition at the beginning of 2021 are a competitive struggle. This was stated by the general director of the museum, Mikhail Piotrovsky, in an interview with RBC.

“Of course, this is a run over of some competitors to others, this is a run over of Russian collecting, because Russia collects a lot of Faberge and buys in the West,” he stressed. According to him, attempts to accuse the museum of exhibiting fake jewelery pieces are a “bazaar cry.”

Piotrovsky added that recently the museum and market worlds often overlap, and sometimes their representatives do not agree. He noted that attempts by collectors and other “market” players to accuse the Hermitage of exhibiting fakes are senseless. “Once a thing is in a museum, when it is already a museum collection, it has no price. And she has a price in the store, ”he said.

In January, collector Andrei Ruzhnikov published a letter with claims to the Hermitage. He noted that he could list for a long time the list of forgeries involved in the exhibition “Faberge – Jeweler of the Imperial Court”. The collector asked how the forgeries ended up in the museum and who is responsible for this: the curators, curators or the management of the Hermitage. Ruzhnikov wrote that he did not want to assume that the forgeries ended up in the institution due to corruption.