The hermit of the Sanutario del Niño del Balate died this Friday when the pilgrimage was being celebrated. It was almost eleven in the morning and the image was on its way to its sanctuary through the Zurbano area, when the thousands of faithful had to make way for the Local Police vehicle and the medical ambulance, which were urgently moving to the district.

Minutes later, word spread among the pilgrims that Antoñín, the hermit of the Balate Sanctuary, had collapsed in the same sanctuary. An hour later his death was confirmed. This event clouded the festivity, since Antonio Ibañez ‘Antoñín’ was well known and loved in the city of Mula. Above all because of his dedication, in recent years, to caring for and opening the Balate Sanctuary. The parish priest of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Joaquín Hernández, offered the pilgrimage mass for his soul.

From the Mula City Council, the security councilor, Diego Boluda, wanted to convey his regret and that of the entire municipal corporation to Antoñín’s family and friends “on a day that is of great happiness for the people of Mula but that his loss has clouded the joy of all.

Thousands of people participate in the pilgrimage



The image of Balate left the Royal Monastery at 9 in the morning. Accompanied by hundreds of faithful and authorities, he walked through the streets of Las Monjas, Martín Perea, Boticas, General Valcárcel, Federico Balart, to reach the neighborhood of San Felipe, where he was dismissed from the city of Mula, on the way to his sanctuary, located about four kilometers from the city.

During the walk, hundreds of meters of fireworks were set on fire and hundreds of rockets were fired, at the same time that some farmers decorated the urn with alhábega (basil), a plant that is traditionally used to decorate the urn that protects the sacred image.

Many of the pilgrims, in fulfillment of a promise, went barefoot, completing the entire route in this way. Others, coming from all over the Region, and even from outside the borders of Murcia, contemplated the fervor provoked by this sacred image.

The urn, with the image carried by parishioners, arrived at the district of El Niño, in the area of ​​Balate, at noon. It is there, as usual, in the sanctuary square, where the Eucharist was celebrated. Once the mass was over, the image of the Child was placed in the chapel of the main altar, and there hundreds of parishioners came to see the carving up close.

From that moment on the traditional pilgrimage lunch began. Some decided to occupy houses and farmhouses and nearby orchards, as well as use the restaurants in the area, which were filled with the large audience. Many began to occupy places in the area since dawn, since, when midday comes, it becomes impossible to occupy a place in the area, since everything is occupied

During the journey, from Mula to the district of El Niño, about three hours, regional highway 516 was occupied by pilgrims, along its four kilometers of length. For this reason, to prevent accidents and incidents, local police officers and Civil Guard as well as civil protection volunteers (from Campos del Río, Calasparra, Caravaca, Bullas and Mula) guarded the march, even counting on the help of health personnel and firefighters. The latter due to the large number of fireworks and rockets that are fired. All the Municipal Cleaning Service workers also worked, cleaning the streets as the procession passed by.

Despite the transfer of the image of the Niño del Balate to its sanctuary, the patron saint festivities continue, this Friday the 23rd being the festivity of the patron saint, the Virgen del Carmen, and on the 25th the festivity of the patron saint San Felipe.