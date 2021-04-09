Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) – With two opposite rows of men and women, the Nuban Folklore Band performs its gentle chanting dances, then interspersed with moments when the dance wakes up at a faster pace, returning to slow down, in an indisputable feature of the dialogue between men and women.

By the flow of the collective spirit and the influence of the enthusiasm that the rhythms broadcast, the band can win the admiration of the audience, and it can also repeat and break the rhythm during the sudden moments when the steps of the dancers speed up, in a scene that embodies the magic of folk art and its ability to broadcast an energy of joy that suffices the members of the band and the audience together.

The band is led by Taher Ismail Ali Abdullah, who also sings and plays the Tanbura instrument, which differs from the sesameya instrument in its large size, thick strings and voice, to transform with their performance of Nubian art the heart of Sharjah into a multi-colored painting.

Singing in the art of Nuban has a coastal flavor that makes the listener imagine boats arriving and departing. It is a singing for those coming and going with voices that can be easily distinguished by the pentagonal ladder in their performance, reinforced by the rhythms of the three drums accompanied by what is known as “Al-Manjur” or “Shakhalila”, which consists of a large number of The goats’ hooves fastened in a wide belt can only be described as “mountain bells”, where a member of the band ties this instrument around his waist like a skirt, then moves at a specific rhythm, suitable for singing and beating drums, to make the dancing sound of the hooves hitting each other.

Just as the rhythm of the Nuban dance rises to appear fast, the mangur holder also moves at a faster and higher rhythm, maintaining its consistency with the rhythm of the drums, before returning to the constant vibration.

By contemplating the atmosphere around which the Nuban singing and its distinctive color revolve, the observer notices that it embodies the clearest example of the openness of the cities of the Emirates and their participation with coastal cities in general in the absorption and reception of folk arts like waves, as Nuban art appears as a type of art that moves within geography, and takes coastal cities as an environment for praise And the spinning that she sends out the lyrics of her songs, so she sends it a melancholy mixed with human intimacy.