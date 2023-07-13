The 41 councilors of the plenary session of the Barcelona City Council, on the day of the inauguration of Mayor Jaume Collboni (front row, in the center), on June 17. albert garcia

The declarations of assets of the new municipal corporation of Barcelona have already been made public and reflect very different realities among the 41 members of the municipal Plenary. According to the statements of the interested parties themselves, disparate realities stand out, such as those who declare they have neither a car nor a house, such as the former mayor Ada Colau, to those who declare homes in Baqueira and Menorca, such as the former mayor Xavier Trias. Among the municipal leaders with the most properties, the leader of Vox, Gonzalo de Oro Pulido, stands out, who declares five floors, a townhouse, two rustic farms, shares in four companies, and nine accounts, pension plans or loans. The new mayor of the city, the socialist Jaume Collboni, has two apartments (of which he still owes just over 300,000 euros), a car, a motorcycle, an electric bicycle and has 10,000 euros. Colau has the same amount in three accounts.

Trias has a title at the Prat Golf Club, another at Barcelona Tennis and an Audi A3. The leader of Vox in the consistory, from Oro Pulido, in addition to real estate, has a car, motorcycle, shares in four companies (one financial advisory and three hospitality). His municipal group partner, Liberto Senderos Oliva, declares two floors, a house, two pieces of land (all shared ownership), a motorcycle, a car, shares in a company and an average balance of 7,000 euros.

Looking at the declarations of the heads of the group, the republican Ernest Maragall declares two houses in Barcelona and Sant Vicenç de Montalt (both at 50% and without debts) and accounts and pension plans (some shared) that add up to an average balance that borders on 100,000 euros. In the PP, its leader in the consistory, Daniel Sirera declares six homes: four in Barcelona (three in usufruct), one in Lloret de Mar and another in Valencia. Sirera has a notable fleet of vehicles: a car and a motorcycle, both of the relatively current BMW brand. And others with more tradition: an Impala motorcycle, a Vespa and a Seat 1430. On the other hand, he does not declare shares or money in accounts. The councilor of the PSC Rosa Alarcón declares a Vespino.

In terms of second homes, Jordi Martí (Comuns) has one in La Garrotxa (Girona), Albert Batlle (PSC) in Sort (Lleida). And in the average of funds in bank accounts, the case of the councilor for the commons stands out, Guille López, former spokesperson for the Eixample Respira citizen platform, who has shares in three companies and an average balance in six accounts owned or 50% owned amounting to 527,000 euros.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter