73-Quimsa (20 + 12 + 23 + 18): Nicolas Copello (2), Brandon Robinson (25), Diamon Simpson (9), Mauro Cosolito (7), Fabian Ramirez Barrios (4) -starting five-? Emiliano Toretta (-), Trevor Gaskins (6), Alejandro Díez (13), Iván Gramajo (9), Franco Barralle (0), Ferrakhon Hall (0) and Bryan Carabali (0)

82-Inherit San Pablo Burgos (25 + 31 + 11 + 15): Dejan Kravic (12), Vitor Benite (19), Jasiel Rivero (8), Omar Cook (3), Xavi Rabaseda (2) -starting five- Max Salash (2), Alex Barrera (0), Ángel Infante (0 ), Miquel Salvó (4), Thad McFadden (16), Jordan Sakho (2) and Ken Horton (12).

Referees: Roberto Vázquez (Puerto Rico), Ademir Zurapovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Incidents: Match corresponding to the final of the FIBA ​​Intercontinental Cup held at the Obras Sanitarias pavilion in Buenos Aires (Argentina).