Hercules missed a golden opportunity to straighten the course and forget his stumble against Intercity. Mora’s team scratched a point in a complicated field, where the Mar Menor felt comfortable and strong as a local. But nevertheless, the draw was bittersweet because Intercity and La Nucía tied and lost, respectively.

The Hercules went from more to less. After a first half in which he was able to get ahead on the scoreboard, the blue and white team lost prominence in the second half and ended up asking for the time, especially after the expulsion of Carlos David.

In the first act, Borja Galán and Pedro had chances to tip the balance. The lack of aim was a slab. Hercules did not find a way to pierce the door of the local goal, one of the most successful in the first 45 minutes.

In the second half, the Mar Menor took a step forward and showed their strength at home, that which has led them to lose only one game at home throughout the course and conceding two goals against their people. The Mar Menor chained occasions, but he couldn’t with a supportive Hercules either and ended up lamenting a golden opportunity to regain first place.