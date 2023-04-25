The herbal tea giant sold to the Italian private equity leader

Ownership changes hands Evertonnational giant of herbal teas founded in 1947with Italian headquarters in Tagliolo Monferratoamong the hills of the Ovada area, and operational bases in India And Croatiato which is added a commercial rib in the USA. From the “club deal” of investors headed by Cronos Capital Partners, which joined the company in 2020, – reports La Stampa – the company merges into the Milanese Private Equity Hourglass Sgr, leader Italian in the sector private equity focused on the upper-mid segment market which he announced yesterday the operation.

For Evertonnamed after the English city of the same name, new ones will open growth opportunitiesin a lively market and in a scenario, that of infusionsin which the company is a landmark by numbers and capacity for innovation, starting from the use of Organic products directly sourced and sustainable packaging: in the last year, the sales has reached i 40 million eurosalmost double that of 2018, when the company inaugurated the expansion of the Tagliolo warehouse up to 3,050 square meters, equipping it with new machinery and cutting-edge management systems, with an investment of 1.2 million which he brought with him new jobs.

Subscribe to the newsletter

