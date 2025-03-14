The hera probe captures new and “amazing” images of the enigmatic moon of Mars, Deimos

The three camera systems of the Hera spaceshipof ESA, have captured new and spectacular images of the moon Weas it passes through Mars. The ESA planetary defense mission is on the way to the Didymos Binary Asteroid System to assess the impact of the Dart mission to divert them.

On its gravitational route, Hera was able to photograph dems from a distance of up to 1000 km, observing the opposite, less visible face, of the moon trapped by the tides from the red planet. Deimos, whose name derives from the Greek “fear”, is the farthest and most small of the two Martian moons. This irregular body has a diameter of about 12 km and orbit about 23,400 km from Mars.

“It’s like a miracle that we can do this with such precision,” says Julia de León, Astrophysics of the IAC that participates in the mission. “These could be the first images of this face of Deimos, a way in which we have never seen it.”





“Our mission analysis and flight dynamics team of the ESOC (Germany) did an excellent job by planning gravitational assistance, ”says Caglayan Guerbuez, director of operations of the ESA Here Space Browse. “Especially since they were asked to adjust the maneuver to bring Hera to Deimos, which meant enough extra work.”

“These instruments had already been tested before, during the earth’s departure, but this is the first time we use them on a small and distant moon on which we still lack knowledge, which demonstrates their excellent performance in the process,” explains Michael Kuepepers, a scientist of the hera mission of ESA.





During the overfruit three hera instruments were used:

– The 1020 x 1020 X 1020 Black and White Pixel Chamber of Black and White, used for both navigation and scientific research, acquires images in visible light.

– The Hyperscout H Hyperspectral Image sensor observes in a range of colors that goes beyond the limits of the human eye, in 25 visible spectral bands and close to infrared, to help characterize the mineral composition.

– The Infrared Thermographic Chamber of Hera, supplied by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ( Jaxa ), generates images in the average infrared wavelengths to draw a surface temperature chart, revealing in the process physical properties such as roughness, distribution of particle size and porosity.





A theory argues that both Deimos and its Moon Companion, phobos, are captured asteroids of the main asteroid belt, although their superficial characteristics share characteristics with the planet underneath, which, in turn, would suggest an origin by impact.

Hera is a mission directed by ES for planetary defense, developed as part of a broader international effort: collaboration for the evaluation of the impact and asteroid deviation.