The Henri Pick mystery: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Rai 3

This evening, Saturday 16 September 2023, the film The Henri Pick Mystery, a 2019 film directed by Rémi Bezançon, will be broadcast on Rai 3. The film is the adaptation of the novel of the same name written by David Foenkinos. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to watch The Henri Pick Mystery streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film is a mysterious story that revolves around a novel and its author. When a publisher finds a book in a library in Brittany, which collects works rejected by every publishing house, he is so enthusiastic about it that he defines it as a literary masterpiece. The writer is a certain Henri Pick, known to all more as a pizza chef than as a novelist and who died a few years earlier. The widow, interviewed, reveals that her husband has never read a single book and that she has never seen him write anything. Thus a mystery opens up about the figure of Henri Pick, while the novel bearing his signature becomes a real success, becoming a real bestseller. Determined to discover the truth, the literary critic Jean Michel Rouche (Fabrice Luchini) decides to investigate the author’s true identity, aided by the pizza chef’s daughter.

The Henri Pick mystery: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? Many French actors take part, such as Fabrice Luchini, Camille Cottin, Alice Isaaz, Bastien Bouillon, Josiane Stoléru, Astrid Whettnall, Marc Fraize, Marie-Christine Orry, Florence Muller. Below is the complete cast with the actors and their characters played.

Fabrice Luchini: Jean-Michel Rouche

Camille Cottin: Joséphine Pick

Alice Isaaz: Daphné Despero

Bastien Bouillon: Fred Koskas

Astrid Whettnall: Inès de Crécy

Josiane Stoléru: Madeleine Pick

Marc Fraize: Jean-Pierre Gourvec

Marie-Christine Orry: Magali Roze

Vincent Winterhalter: Gérard Despero

Louis Descols: Vicomte d’Archiac

Philypa Phoenix: Wendy Bellamy

Annie Mercier: Bénédicte Le Floch

Florence Muller: Brigitte Rouche

Hanna Schygulla: Ludmila Blavitsky

Lyes Salem: Television producer

Trailer

Let’s now see the trailer for The Henri Pick Mystery, broadcast this evening on Rai 3.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Mystery of Henri Pick on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 16 September 2023 – on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.