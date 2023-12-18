The Helsinki court remanded Russian citizen Vojislav Torden (Jan Petrovsky) into custody. The Finnish newspaper reported this on December 18 Helsingin Sanomat.

“The Helsinki District Court decided to imprison Russian Vojislav Torden on suspicion of committing a war crime in Ukraine,” the publication says.

Charges must be filed by May 31.

At the end of August, police in Finland detained a citizen of the Russian Federation, who is one of the leaders of the sabotage and assault reconnaissance group “Rusich”. It was noted that Finnish law enforcement officers suspected a 36-year-old man of participating in the activities of a terrorist group. On the same day, Moscow sent Helsinki a request for a meeting with the detainee. The Russian Embassy in Finland reported immediate measures to help the Russian.

The next day, the Russian Embassy in Finland stated that Torden was detained by the Finnish border service due to suspicions that he had violated Finnish migration legislation. As the diplomatic mission said, the arrest was made on July 20 when the Russian attempted to fly to Nice from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Later, on December 8, Torden was released from Vantaa prison and was immediately detained by the Finnish Border Guard. It is known that on the same day Ukraine asked to hand over Torden to it, since in this country he is accused of participating in hostilities against the state.

The Supreme Court of Finland refused to extradite the Russian to Ukraine. The judge considered that he could end up in prison there, which would be a violation of the humane treatment required by the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Rusich group took part in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in 2014–2015. She has also been taking part in a special military operation to protect Donbass since February 24, 2022.