US authorities publicly warned about the exhaustion of money to help Ukraine

American authorities have warned that resources to assist Ukraine are running out after the recent tranche of military and financial support for the country. This public statement was made during a briefing on October 11 by US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

According to him, the United States is ready to continue to help Kyiv, but its resources are “approaching the limit of their capabilities.” A fight on two fronts could worsen the situation, as the country is now actively involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, Kirby said President Joe Biden’s administration has the necessary funds to support both Israel and Ukraine in the near term.

In terms of financing Ukraine, we are approaching this moment when financial resources will be exhausted

Recently, the Pentagon announced a new package of military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the amount of $200 million (including this tranche, the Americans will spend $43.9 billion on Ukraine during the conflict). However, the day before, preconditions appeared that the Ukrainian crisis was fading into the background and Jerusalem would soon be in the spotlight instead of Kyiv: the United States proposed sending aid intended for Ukraine to Israel. This was stated by Senator Josh Hawley, according to whom “Israel is now faced with an existential threat.”

The fight on two fronts is devastating US supplies

Doubts as to whether the United States will be able to simultaneously fight in both Europe and the Middle East are shared in the Pentagon. The defense department is concerned about dwindling ammunition supplies due to the needs of Kyiv and Jerusalem.

It is noted that the United States previously withdrew hundreds of thousands of reserve shells from Israel to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Now the Pentagon is mobilizing American arms manufacturers for Jerusalem’s defense orders, which until recently were not considered a priority. This will be quite difficult to do, given that the West’s reserves have been depleted after 18 months of supporting Ukraine.

After statements by US officials about support for Israel, Ukraine began to worry about the likely imminent cessation of support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are confident that the Americans’ switch to the conflict in the Middle East and, as a result, the reduction in cash flows from the West to Ukraine have completely deprived the Ukrainian counteroffensive of a chance for a breakthrough.

Zelensky and his response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clearly fears losing the support of Western allies due to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. Perhaps this is why he said that the country is at the final stage of the conflict with Russia.

“I can’t tell you the exact date [окончания конфликта]. This is the last part of the war. This is not its middle,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Subsequently, Zelensky received an answer from the West to his question: support for Ukraine will not stop and its volume will not change.

I can't tell you the exact date. This is the last part of the war. This is not the middle

The risk of losing support exposed other problems associated with manipulation and threats from Ukraine aimed at its allies. The State Duma of the Russian Federation announced Zelensky’s “agony” due to the indifference of the West. The leader of the LDPR party, Leonid Slutsky, said that Kyiv is ready to take any steps so as not to fade into the background for its foreign partners and not to lose a source of funding for the Ukrainian conflict from outside. For this reason, the President of Ukraine made an unscheduled visit to NATO headquarters, where he most likely asked to “transfer to him Russian assets confiscated by the West” and assured that the final stage of the conflict had arrived. Threats of terrorist activity still emanating from Kyiv are also associated with this.