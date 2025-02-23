In a moment of economic instability, the most vulnerable families face a challenge that is increasing, because inflation, increase in unemployment and different difficulties to which you have to face make many citizens are in a complicated economic situation.

In the current context, social aid is stuck and therefore the Government of Spain has launched an aid of 700 euros per month that is compatible with the minimum vital income. Its objective is none other than trying to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable families, so that they can cover feeding, rental and other essential services expenses.

For the people who have minors in chargethe aid can reach the 784 eurosand has the aforementioned particularity that can be added to other aid already available, such as IMV.

A Eurostat report from the year 2023 placed Spain as the third country in Europe with more situations of social exclusion or poverty, only behind Romania and Bulgaria, which makes clear the current situation of the country, in which this type of measures They seem essential so that all these vulnerable groups can cover their daily expenses.

This new help, added to the minimum vital income and other subsidies that can be received after the unemployment benefit will be used to economically relieve many of these citizens.





How to request the new aid of 700 euros

All those who wish to benefit from this financial aid of 700 euros They will have to meet a series of requirements, which allow social security to evaluate the existing level of vulnerability.

The required requirements are as follows:

Be in a precarious economic situation : The income received by the family unit must be lower than the specific threshold, which varies depending on the number of people who conform to the home. Monthly income must be below a minimum of 10 euros over the amount guaranteed by the minimum vital income.

: The income received by the family unit must be lower than the specific threshold, which varies depending on the number of people who conform to the home. Monthly income must be below a minimum of 10 euros over the amount guaranteed by the minimum vital income. Legal Residence in Spain : The applicant must have his legal residence in Spain, presenting the corresponding documentation that serves to prove his economic situation.

: The applicant must have his legal residence in Spain, presenting the corresponding documentation that serves to prove his economic situation. Registration in Social Services : Another of the requirements required to have access to this new aid of 700 euros is to be registered in the social services of the town in which it is resided, which will allow to have a more complete evaluation of the financial situation.

: Another of the requirements required to have access to this new aid of 700 euros is to be registered in the social services of the town in which it is resided, which will allow to have a more complete evaluation of the financial situation. Compatibility with other aid: As we mentioned, this help is compatible with other official benefits, as in minimum vital income, provided that the requirements corresponding to each of them are met.

If these demands are met, the process to request aid is very easy and can be done telematicly through the Electronic Social Security Headquartersfor which it will be necessary to be in possession of CL@ve or digital certificate. Otherwise, the application may be made via email or in person at the agency’s offices.





On the other hand, it should be noted that the deadlines, as well as the documents that may be necessary for their application may vary depending on the Autonomous Community, so it is advisable that those interested are aware of the indications of local authorities To be able to take advantage of this help.