Fear were dozens of military uniforms scattered on the ground. When in January the M23 rebels invaded the city of rubber, in the east of RD Congo, the soldiers of the Congolese army got rid of their uniforms, helmets and weapons during their escape flight. Dresses of civilians, they believed, there were less possibilities that they were being shot in the temple, so they detached from any clothes or equipment that could give them away and, for weeks, those uniforms and helmets were thrown into the streets. With the city under the rebel yoke, nobody wanted to risk picking them up. A few days ago, while walking along an avenue in front of Lake Kivu, I looked at an abandoned green helmet next to a tree near my hotel. First I tried to ignore it, to do as I did not see it, but it was soon impossible. It became an obsession: it was an excellent souvenir of those days of war and chaos in Congo. I knew it was crazy, probably unnecessary and highly unjustifiable if something went wrong, but I urged a plan with fissures. I decided to pick up the helmet and hide it in my backpack to take it home in Barcelona. To achieve this, I would have to cross the Congo border, controlled by the rebels, overcome the Rwanda entrance police and, finally, to dodge a last record at the Kigali airport. The chances of getting into a mess were as high as my desire to take home that memory. My stubbornness inclined the balance.

Continue reading …

#helmet #Xavier #Aldekoa