In 2023 alone, 21,000 cases of sexual violence against minors were recorded in Peru. This June, the issue hit headlines around the world when Professor Rosemary Pioc, president of the Awajún and Wampis Women’s Council, filed a complaint about alleged cases of sexual violence by 524 teachers against schoolchildren from 2010 to date. According to her complaint, the crimes occurred in the province of Condorcanqui (the seventh poorest province in the Andean country), in the Department of Amazonas. The matter worsened after statements by the Minister of Education, Morgan Quero, and the Minister of Women, Ángela Hernández, pointing out that these alleged violations are “cultural practices.”

Of these teachers, only 111 have been dismissed. Four cases have expired and 72 have been acquitted. In other words, there is no evidence of any sanctions for the crimes committed. This is why responses have been requested from the relevant ministries. However, and unfortunately, their responses leave much to be desired.

The State and other institutions have an urgent need to ensure the well-being of children

What both ministers have said shows the insensitivity of these teachers who cruelly harm girls and boys. These are not “cultural practices” in any way. Sexual violations are a serious crime and, since they are directed at minors, they should be dealt with in a timely manner and with the appropriate speed. All of this within the framework of the principle of the best interests of children; however, in Peru, we see the opposite.

The Political Constitution of PeruArticle 149 of the Constitution establishes that the authorities of peasant and native communities may exercise jurisdictional functions within their territorial scope in accordance with Customary Law (uses and/or customs): this, provided that they do not violate the fundamental rights of the person. It specifies that the law will establish the forms of coordination of said special jurisdiction with the Justice of the Peace courts and with the other instances of the Judicial Branch.

According to the Constitution, the State represented by these ministries and many other institutions has the imperative need to ensure the well-being of children and all people. On the contrary, they should not cover up and try to justify the ineffectiveness of operators, further strengthening corruption. The region of Piura is not alien to this reality, which is why it is necessary to demand due process in cases and promote a culture of reporting. The girls and boys are here and they are here now.

In this sense, the Awajún Autonomous Territorial Government (GTAA), which Manos Unidas has been supporting since 2018 in the process of complaints that the women of this indigenous community have been making together with the Amazonian Center for Anthropology and Practical Application, the National Organization of Andean and Amazonian Indigenous Women of Peru and the Inter-Ethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Rainforest, has also spoken out against the statements of the Peruvian ministers, denying that sexual violence is a cultural practice, demanding that they publicly apologize and rectify their statements.

Through awareness raising, training and prevention, we seek to curb the vulnerability and risks to which children from indigenous communities are exposed, as well as the disdain and indifference with which they are treated by public authorities. An example is the activities of Radio Cutivalu in the project Your life is priceless, report trafficking in the regions of Piura and Amazonas, which include reporting of cases, public complaints, and incorporating the topic into tutoring plans of educational institutions or citizen security committees.

Ortelia Valladolid She is the Advocacy and Development Coordinator for Radio Cutivalú, a local partner of Manos Unidas in Peru.

