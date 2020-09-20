As the acid scorched his skin, in the throes of agony on an ambulance stretcher, he dialed her number. “It was you. I know.” The face of María Elena Ríos, 26, was fading. The chemical penetrated her cheeks, her mouth, her neck, her chest, her arms, her legs. And her skin had entered a cruel race against the clock to be herself again. Three months later, she has not succeeded. She has been locked up in hospitals for 100 days. The man who sprayed a canister with acid on September 9 at her home in Huajuapan de León (Oaxaca, Mexico) and burned half of her body, is still free.

“He’d better have killed me,” he told his sister Silvia two days ago. Doctors from the National Institute for Burns Rehabilitation in the Mexican capital have predicted years of treatment for her recovery, she has lost an eye and the mobility of half of her face. They have grafted skin from her back that has not accepted her body, raw.

Malena’s hell, as her family calls her, started two years ago. She studied Social Communication in Puebla and Saxophone at the Conservatory of Music of the same entity. In 2017, a vacancy was opened for a position in the press office of the then deputy Juan Vera Carrizal, of the PRI, in his town of Oaxaca. And, although his dream was to make a living from music, he needed to pay for his courses and eat. Applied. She and Vera Carrizal began a relationship shortly after she went to work at her office, according to the testimony of her sister Silvia who has saved each of the messages and files that were sent during those years on a hard drive for fear that someone of the Prosecutor’s Office could erase them. “You are a whore, a starving woman, without me you will not do anything …”, the former deputy wrote to him, he says.

A stormy relationship that he did not tell anyone in his family. He, much older than her, 43 years old – although Ríos suspects that he had more than he publicly declared, at least 50 – and she, a young woman hooked on a partner who apparently abused her psychologically. After they traveled to the United States for work reasons and he forced her to have sex (according to Ríos’ testimony from the hospital), he left work. Shortly after they returned and the relationship was wearing down so much that they ended up breaking up. The last call they made was in July of this year. He was crying and asking her to come back. She refused. Always according to what Malena has told her sister from the hospital bed and what the WhatsApp messages register.

“He was jealous, he attacked her a lot, insulted her … And he also followed her, not only her, but me too, to see where she was. That is what the messages put,” says Silvia Ríos on the other side of the telephone. “It has been difficult for me to understand why my sister, a bright, talented young woman, was with someone like him. But in this time I have learned that every woman is free to be with whoever she wants and that does not mean that she deserves something like this to happen to her. “, he says.

“It was you,” she snapped in agony when they transferred her in an ambulance. No one in her family doubts that that man, a former congressman, owner of gas stations in the state of Oaxaca and a local radio station, had ordered the crime. Who emptied the can with acid in the living room of his house, they say, was someone else. A man who came in the morning of September 9 because he needed his services. She was dedicated to managing trips, she arranged the procedures to renew or obtain passports and that man had called her two days before to make an appointment. That Monday her mother was at home. Security cameras captured the face of the attacker on the street. Three months after what happened, no one has been arrested. She did not know him, but is sure that Vera Carrizal had paid him to carry out the attack. This newspaper has tried to communicate with the businessman and former deputy, but has received no response.

The former deputy has defended himself in a program on his radio station: “María Elena Ríos worked with me and we have a friendship, but that does not imply anything. If you have a healthy lifestyle that’s how it works, but if you have a lifestyle outside than normal you are going to have problems. ” There is no arrest warrant against him. Despite the fact that half of the cases of gender violence are caused by a partner or ex-partner, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INEGI), has not even given a statement to the police.

The case of María Elena Ríos has irritated a country where violence against women has reached historic figures. In Mexico more than 10 women are murdered a day. Almost half of Mexican women have suffered violence from their partner or ex-partner, 43.9%, according to INEGI. And where this type of terror against them, in addition to the fact that it has not stopped growing in the last 29 years, comes out practically free: at least eight out of 10 cases remain unpunished.

Cases of acid burned women in Mexico are rare. And in the State of María Elena Ríos, Oaxaca, they did not even have sufficient means in the hospital to care for her. The family undertook a battle to ensure that she was treated correctly in a specialized center, no authority provided them with the help they deserved from the beginning and they claim to have already spent more than 200,000 pesos (more than 10,500 dollars) on treatment that has also been deficient . Pressure from the media and social media accelerated a move to the center of the Mexican capital last week. “We believe that we have arrived too late,” says Silvia Ríos, who wrote a letter to President López Obrador begging for help.

In this country, where in the last year 3,752 women were murdered and where the hope of obtaining justice for them frustrates, leads to debt, and breaks entire families, there is a family that asks for something even more primary: that their sister or daughter continue to live. “Nobody guarantees us that, after the news passes, the pressure of the media goes down, the State will take care of the medical expenses,” warns Silvia Ríos from the other end of the phone. She knows that the fight to repair the damages of sexist violence is also carried out by the victims themselves.