An experience as terrible as the Holocaust should serve to remember, but also to understand. This wish that the sociologist Zygmunt Bauman expressed in several of his essays seems to have been fulfilled in recent years. Classified and silenced for decades, some of its best kept secrets are now coming to light. And they do it through synthesis, research and high dissemination, to reach an increasingly broad and diverse audience.

Although it remains inexplicable, the understanding of the final solution has changed. For some time now, an atrocious episode, an unspeakable event, accelerated by the indifference and abandonment of interwar society, has not been understood solely by the rise of Nazism. Violence, its own internal logic, emerges as the true language that must be deciphered to understand the first of the totalitarian institutions. Punishment, forced labor and extermination coexisted in the German concentration camp, based on a previous model on which the Nazi racial hierarchy was imposed. With the outbreak of the war everything changed, but the understanding of the functioning of a system, of a network, has allowed a faint light to be shed on this black page of humanity. Those places destined exclusively to take lives also harbored hope, help and friendship. Simple, everyday gestures allowed many to remember that they were still people, to fight to survive. His memories still surface and continue to move the Western conscience.

The fusion of political, technological and economic phenomena that the Third Reich launched on its path towards total war has been one of the driving forces of this renewal. Great specialists such as Christopher Browning, Peter Hayes and Raul Hilberg have managed to combine these three branches in German Railroads, Jewish Souls: The Reichsbahn, Bureaucracy, and the Final Solution (Bergham Books, 2019), a monumental study from the organizational heart of hell that integrates the testimonies of victims and executioners. His appearance, in fact, encouraged relatives of survivors to file a class action lawsuit in the United States, denouncing the responsibility of the French railways in the deportation. Thanks to this, historian Sara Federman was able to access the records of Eichmann’s bureaucratic office that she analyzes in Last Train to Auschwitz (Wisconsin University Press, 2022). In the summer of 1942 alone, 4,000 Jewish children were boarded in Drancy, on the outskirts of Paris, on the same trains that were returning from making the journey to Poland with their parents. After locating their families, he managed to give them a face and give their voices back to many of them.

The evidentiary capacity of the seized documents, used since the Nuremberg trials, has given way to meticulous archaeological and anthropological work

The evidentiary capacity of the seized documents, used since the Nuremberg trials, has given way to meticulous archaeological and anthropological work. Photography has been fundamental in exploring the darkest side of European memory. Shocked by the image, Wendy Lower embarked on the arduous task of identifying a family portrayed at the very moment of their execution. The pit (Confluences, 2022) has reopened the debate on the collaboration of other countries in the Jewish extermination, even before the final solution was put in place.

Starting in September 1941, after its first failure on the Eastern Front, Nazi Germany would begin a turn that would culminate in the reorganization of the camps and the launching of the Holocaust. Everything was decided at the famous Wannsee meeting, successfully brought back to film in The conference (2022), a film that shows the exact involvement of all ministries and government apparatuses in the implementation and development of the Jewish extermination.

The Night and Fog decree, authorizing the disappearance of all suspects, was the next step towards the Holocaust. All that was left was to place it in a logistical hub

The connection between official antisemitism and public opinion had already been addressed in the Nazi Party’s pioneering propaganda campaigns before the war. A process, branched and extended throughout Europe, which was described in detail by George Mosse in Towards the final solution: a history of European racism (The Sphere, 2023)in which large companies and the German financial world embarked, as demonstrated by journalist David de Jong in Money and power in the Third Reich: the hidden history of Germany’s richest dynasties (Main of Books, 2022). The war would mark another milestone, with the cleansing of the rear, the “Gypsy question”, the “direct elimination” of Soviet prisoners and the “detention” of foreigners. The Night and Fog decree, authorizing the disappearance of all suspects, was the next step towards the Holocaust. All that remained was to place it in a logistical hub: Auschwitz, officially transformed into an extermination center in May 1942. To facilitate the operation, the SS transformed a farm in Birkenau into a gas chamber. They called it Bunker Number 1. The assassination of Heydrich, director of the Central Security Office (RSHA), on June 4 in Prague, allowed Himmler to extend it unlimitedly. The closure of the work camps and the destruction of the ghettos that were still standing, such as that of Warsaw, began the massive arrival of people to an industry of destruction that would hardly change.

Primo Levi was one of the survivors who wrote the most about the need to understand that structure of horror. During his stay in läger, He always showed an incessant curiosity about everything that surrounded him. He was part, as he himself acknowledged, of a survival strategy in the camp that he silenced after his release. Thus the identity of the Piedmontese bricklayer who helped him and fed him for months was buried; Lorenzo Perrone, a free worker who lived outside the countryside, who was also unable to return to a normal life, unable to forget everything he had seen on the other side of the fence. His story has now been rescued by Carlo Greppi in The man who saved Primo Levi (Criticism, 2023).

What did it mean to be a woman in the fields? Daniela Padoan answers this question through the direct testimony of three survivors

The female presence in the fields was not testimonial, as the writer Montserrat Roig already documented at the end of the seventies in The Catalans to the Nazi camps (Peninsula, 2017). Among them was Neus Catalá, who described the operation of Ravensbrück in his memoirs. But what did it mean to be a woman in the fields? Daniela Padoan answers this question through the direct testimony of three survivors: Liliana Segre, Goti Bauer and Giuliana Tedeschi, in Like a frog in winter. Three women in Auschwitz (Altamarea, 2019).

The thematic renewal has also reached the world of dissemination with authentic best sellers in recent years in England and the United States. The majority follows the line of Schindler’s List either The boy in the striped pajamas, but they draw on this historical change and incorporate written testimonies and documents from the Holocaust survivors themselves. Good example of them are Auschwitz: last stop, fictionalized version of the diary of the Dutch Jewish doctor Eddy de Wind (Espasa, 2020); KO Auschwitz (Corner, 2022)a true story of prisoners forced to box to survive; I, Dita Kraus (Martínez Roca, 2022), based on the memories of the person who was a librarian in Auschwitz until her transfer to Bergen-Belsen, and, to conclude a long list, The tattoo artist (Booket, 2020), with the reconstruction of one of the essential figures in the daily life of the camps, who would occupy a central space in the literary journey begun by Jorge Semprún after surviving Buchenwald.

Gutmaro Gómez Bravo is a historian and co-author of the book ‘Slaves of the Third Reich. The Spaniards in the Mauthausen field’ (Cátedra, 2022).

George L. Mosse

Translation of Hugo Cañete

The Book Sphere, 2023

384 pages. 22.90 euros Carlo Greppi

Translation of Lara Cortés Fernández

Criticism, 2023

400 pages. 20.90 euros Wendy Lower

Translation of Elena Magro Sánchez

Confluences, 2022

306 pages. 21.90 euros José Ignacio Pérez

Corner, 2022

328 pages. 18.90 euros

