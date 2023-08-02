It is news to no one that the Colombian telenovela ‘Ugly Betty’ It is Netflix’s favorite in its genre. Despite the fact that it was released more than two decades ago, the production continues to be successful, which has caused secrets that occurred in the internship during filming to come out. This was announced by the well-known actor Jorge Enrique Abello, who played don Armando and shared remembered scenes with Ana María Orozco.

The popular Don Armandothrough his YouTube channel, provided details of one of the scenes that is part of chapter 16 of the series and whose protagonist is Ana Maria Orozco. In this episode, he fired Ugly Betty for no reason, who had to leave her boss’s offices in tears. We tell you the details here.

Don Armando fires Betty

The scene that made him suffer during filming Jorge Enrique Abello It was the one in which he had to fire Betty from Ecomoda for no reason. This moment transmitted many emotions to the fans of the soap opera at the time. “When I read this scene for the first time, I remember saying ‘how do you do this? How do you do this evil?’, in reference to Fernando Gaitán, director of the Colombian soap opera,” the actor concluded.

He also added that the final cut of the scene was very emotional and fun for the actors because of the way it happened. “I was like, ‘My God, how do I do this without laughing because it’s so mean?’ And I did it despite the fact that Ana María Orozco limped, her eyes watered, her glasses trembled, resembling an anime doll, ”she said.

How many chapters does Ugly Betty have?

The famous Colombian telenovela, ‘I am Betty the Ugly one’, It has 335 episodes, which are made up of scenes that in recent years have made it one of the best known in Latin America. The soap opera has the actors as protagonists Jorge Enrique Bello and Ana Maria Orozco, who brings Betty to life. On the other hand, part 2 has 35 chapters, but it did not have the same success.

Where to see Ugly Betty?

The successful Colombian telenovela has been giving the time in Netflix. Ugly Betty, you can be seen through the streaming platform and just paying for the service offered by the American company. Prices range from 24.90 soles to 44.90 soles in Peru.

Cast of Ugly Betty

Cast of Betty, the ugly one made up of Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Cabello. Photo: La Razón Mexico.