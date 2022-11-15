An Angara helicopter made an emergency landing in the Irkutsk region

In the Irkutsk region, an Angara airline helicopter made an emergency landing. About this on Tuesday, November 15, informed REN TV with reference to its own source.

On board the aircraft, according to the interlocutor of the channel, there were four people. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities as a result of the incident, data on the victims are being specified.

Earlier, on November 8, an Mi-2 air ambulance aircraft crashed in the Kostroma region on Tuesday – it fell a few kilometers from the Sokerkino airport during landing approach.

One person died – a patient who was transported by helicopter. There were also two paramedics and two pilots on board – they are in intensive care. Previously, the cause of the fall could be a technical malfunction and pilot error.