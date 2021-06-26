In Tatarstan, a helicopter landed among vacationers on the beach who barely managed to escape. The regional transport prosecutor’s office began an investigation on this matter, writes TASS…

On the videoposted on social networks, it can be seen how, after landing, the pilot shook hands with one of the vacationers, exchanged a couple of phrases with him and flew away. The incident, according to preliminary information, took place in the town of Laishevo.

Earlier it was reported that in the Verkhnetoemsky district of the Arkhangelsk region, a light-engine aircraft stopped communicating. There were two people on board.

Later it became known that the crashed aircraft was found by a group that had taken off in search of a Mi-8 helicopter. As a result of the fall, the plane caught fire, and the crew remained alive. People were hospitalized. The preliminary cause of the crash is engine failure. The condition of the pilot and observer of the light aircraft is stable.