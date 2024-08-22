While the next big production of Rockstar Games It is being developed, updates cannot stop at GTA Onlinea game that practically adds content every week for those who dare to explore the city of The Saintsespecially those who pay an extra subscription. And with that in mind, the announcement was recently made ATT-16 Assaultwhich will bring more challenges to obtain rewards that are beyond compare.

So that you don’t have the information so much in mind, Assault on ATT-16 is the explosive new high-stakes adversary mode of GTA Online in which two teams face off across five distinct phases on land, sea and air. Attackers can increase their rewards by stealing hard drives from servers scattered throughout each phase, while defenders benefit from keeping the hard drives in place.

Finding and delivering a supply truck allows the attackers’ plane to be upgraded with extra armor, speed, and weapon modifications, and both teams can use the cataclysmic Orbital Cannon terminal to launch attacks from the sky for a better chance of winning.

Players can compete against other aspiring corporate criminals in Free Roam to steal and deliver cargo in Trade Wars, which award double rewards through August 28. Players can also visit the Luxury Autos dealership in Rockford Hills to check out two featured vehicles: the Übermacht Niobe (sports car) in the Beast 76 livery and the Enus Paragon S (sports car) in the Black Fracture livery.

Here are the available discounts:

– Hangars, upgrades and modifications: 30%

– Nagasaki Buzzard attack helicopter (helicopter): 30%

– Buckingham Volatus (helicopter): 30%

– Buckingham Nimbus (aircraft): 30%

– Ocelot Jugular (sport): 30%

– BF Club (compact): 30%

– Obey Omnis e-GT (sports): 30%

– Annis Remus (sports): 30%

– Vapid Dominator GTT (muscle car): 30%

– Överflöd Entity XXR (supercar): 30%

Remember that GTA Online It is available on consoles and PC. More rewards will be given to those who have GTA+.

Via: Press Release