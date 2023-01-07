Star Plus confirmed that on January 20, 2023 it can be seen on its platform “The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty”, a new reality show that will aim to find the next great figure of freestyle. The new production has the participation of five champions of the genre. Among them are: Aczino (Mexico), Jaze (Peru), Skone (Spain), Dtoke (Argentina) and Káiser (Chile).

The five will have the roles of mentors and will carry out the search for the ‘heir’. The show, which will be hosted by the Mexican host and influencer Facundo, has the participation of the Spanish presenter Queen Mary. The participants face each other in battles in which only one will be the winner. Whoever reaches the end will receive a prize of US$50,000. The show has the participation of the outstanding DJ Atenea and Sonicko. The production will have 20 episodes.