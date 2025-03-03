In 2022, a climber in a climber had two options to measure his progress: to trust his memory or keep a manual record. Unlike other sports, the Indoor climbing did not have technological tools to analyze the performance of athletes. In 2025, the story will be different, and Lizcore is in charge. “We realized that we could fill that void, providing an integral solution that improved the experience of all involved, but we needed to create a special technology so as not to have to use the mobile phone to record the data,” explains Edgar Casanovas, CEO of Lizcore.

Casanovas, with more than 20 years of escalation experience, knew well the weak points of the sector: “Despite its growing popularity, this sport lacked a platform that offered precise and actionable data for climbers, route managers and route designers.”

But Lizcore’s vision went beyond digitalization. “One aspect that prompted us was to see the opportunity to include people with different problems in this sport, such as the collaboration we started to facilitate climbing to blind people,” says CEO.

The Lizcore key is its automatic registration technology. “We are looking for devices that were non -invasive and that will be integrated naturally with the climbing experience, such as NFC chips, which today we can integrate into clothes.” The system is based on a double approach: hardware to capture activity and software to analyze it. «We focus on the creation of a intuitive and easy platform for Use, for both climbers, through an app, and for climbing managers, through a SAAS, ”says Casanovas. For climbers, Lizcore allows you to register their progress without the need for manual intervention. For climbing managers, it provides data on the use of the facilities, the popularity of the routes and the performance of the athletes.









One of the greatest risks in Indoor climbing is the incorrect use of self -supply systems. Lizcore has developed ‘Safety Gate’, a technology that detects errors before an accident occurs through a locking system of the autobelay tape and a camera system that monitors the correct hitch of the climber to the carabiner before allowing the start of the climb. The system not only prevents human errors, but also incorporates sensors to verify if devices need maintenance.

Lizcore has sealed an alliance with Garmin to integrate its wearable devices. Thanks to this integration, climbers can access metrics such as heart rate, burned calories and effort level, complementing the performance data that Lizcore already provides.

Financial support

Since its creation, the startup has closed a pre-seed round of 630,000 euros with an investment of Enisa and Padih. “This financial support has allowed us to boost technological development, expand the equipment and increase visibility in the market.” In 2025, the company will open a second round of investment with the objective of internationalize. “We will seek to accelerate our entry into key markets such as the US and other European countries, establishing strategic alliances and adapting our technology to local needs,” explains the executive director.