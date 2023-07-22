Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, expected that temperatures in all regions of the Arabian Peninsula would reach their peak during the second half of July and the beginning of August, pointing out that this helps speed up the ripening of wet and its abundance, before high humidity penetrates during the second half of August.

Al Jarwan told «Emirates Today» that at the height of the heat and during the period of the “Assad” tower, which palm farmers in the UAE know about the abundance of date production, the luxurious varieties of it ripen during the tower period, which extends from July 23 to August 22, and it is also the time for “Tabseel” or “Tabseel Al-Rutab”, which is the drying of cooked or boiled raw dates. by drying.

He explained that “Al-Basal” is dried dates after boiling the dates, which are distinguished by the sweetness of the sweetness of the ground, with water for about 30 minutes, then drying them under the sun for 3-5 days, a way to preserve the dates, as the Al-Basal remains edible for many months during which it preserves the distinctive taste and benefits of the dates.

He pointed out that several agricultural regions in the UAE are famous for palm cultivation and the production of dates and its products, including Al Dhaid in Sharjah, Al Ain and Liwa in Abu Dhabi, and palm trees in Ras Al Khaimah.