The height of snowdrifts in Moscow on December 19 may reach the record of 1941. This was announced on Saturday, December 17, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

According to him, a cyclone moving from the southwest of the European territory to the northeast will bring heavy rainfall to the Moscow region. In this regard, snowfall is expected on December 17 and 18, during these two days there may be an increase in snow by more than 10 cm.

“Now the snow height is 22 cm, and on December 19, 1941, the snow height was 34 cm. The probability of the event breaking the record is rather big,” Vilfand said. “RIA News”.

In addition, the weatherman promised unfavorable weather on Saturday – increased winds, snow drifts and a blizzard. He said that on December 18 the snow will intensify, and the gusts will continue.

The weather will “calm down” on Monday, when the anticyclone from the west will already spread its influence, without significant precipitation, but the temperature will already drop. At night it will be from -10 to -15 degrees,” Vilfand concluded.

A day earlier, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the capital warned that snowfall, sleet and snowstorms are expected in Moscow from 9:00 Moscow time on December 17 until the end of the day on December 18.

On the same day, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that more than 100% of the monthly rainfall had fallen in Moscow in two weeks.