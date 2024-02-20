Of Elena Meli

Shepherds arriving from Asia brought the Nordic people the genes that make them tall, but which put them at risk of multiple sclerosis in exchange for greater resistance to infections

Why are Scandinavians taller than Italians and Spaniards? And why is the frequency of diseases such as multiple sclerosis greater in Northern Europe than elsewhere? The answer to these questions, which are only apparently unrelated to each other, must be sought in genetic mutations appeared about 5000 years ago in shepherds who migrated from Asia to Europe: these are what made Northern Europeans more resistant to some infectious diseases which they could have taken from farm animals, but at the same time put them at greater risk of multiple sclerosis, as well as having contributed to making them a population of tall people.

Gene study The data, published in Nature in four different studies to which 175 researchers from all over the world contributed, derive from the study of teeth and bones of five thousand men and women who lived in Asia and Western Europe up to 34 thousand years ago, which constitute the largest database of human genomes from the past to date; the DNA was sequenced and compared with that of current humans, to reconstruct a map of gene migrations and diseases that are related to them.

The analyzes have made it possible to trace a population of shepherds, the Yamnaya, who from the Pontic steppes (today's Ukraine and the southern region of Russia, up to Kazakhstan) reached North Western Europe: around 5000 years ago between theirs is a genetic variant emerged that conferred protection from infections carried by sheep and other livestock, very useful for their survival, but at the same time exposed them to a greater risk of developing multiple sclerosis

.

These genetic data, according to the authors, can help explain the “North-South gradient” of the disease, doubly more frequent in the North than in the South of the European continent: the high-risk genetic profile, which includes 223 gene variants and increases by 30 percent probability of disease, was also found in these Yamnaya shepherds who lived thousands of years ago.

The height of the Nordics The Yamnaya also brought another genetic element “as a gift” to Northern Europeans: the genes that are associated with greater height come from them, today much more frequent in Oslo than in Rome. The genetic influence of the Yamnaya is in fact much less present in the current populations of the South of the continent, but also in other European areas: the studies published based on the genetic analysis of our ancestors have also shown that theSouthern Europeans have more DNA that comes from ancient farmers and which exposes them more to the development of a bipolar disorder

but also that in Eastern Europe, however, there are more widespread ancestral genetic inheritances that favor the appearance of Alzheimer's

and diabetes type 2

.

Even having preserved genes that favor diseases like these must “hide” some advantage (as in the case of the risk of multiple sclerosis, “repaid” with greater resistance to infections), but it is not yet known what it is and further genetic correlation studies will be needed to find out. In all Europeans, however, the genetic “signature” dates back to around 5900 years ago ability to survive better on a diet rich in vegetableswhich allowed the development of agriculture, while the lactose tolerance which helped the first farmers to feed on milk and dairy products dates back to around 6000 years ago.

