This weekend a high-caliber duel takes place between America and Tigerson the field of Aztec stadiumwhere the first match between the two will take place after the final that ended with the 14 in the showcases of the Eagles.
In addition to being the first rematch of the final for the feline team, for the team of Robert Dante Siboldi It will be very important to win and remove a small curse that they carry against the Americasince they accumulate several consecutive games without defeating them.
The last time Tigers defeated America It was on November 28, 2019, in the quarterfinals of the Apertura tournament, when the cats won the first leg 1-2 in the Aztec stadium; However, it was of little use, since in the second leg the Eagles They went up the Volcano.
Regarding the last victory of Tigers in the regular season against Americathis occurred on January 21, 2017, with a score of 3-0.
In total there are 11 consecutive games in which Tigers fails to defeat Americafive of them disputed in the Aztec and all five with defeats for the Monterrey team, so this weekend they will have a very difficult task to achieve.
In those 11 games, there are nine victories for the Eagles and only two draws, so it is a true hegemony in the recent past for the azulcrema team.
Tigers will seek to break this drought of victories against the America this Saturday March 9 in it Aztec stadium. The match is scheduled for 9 pm, the time at which a new duel will begin between two of the favorites for the title of this competition.
