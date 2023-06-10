Karolina Muchova puts effort into it, revolts, counterattacks. The rebellion is very meritorious, the set that scratches, that attitude. She warned herself: she knows how to play, and a lot. But she faced the roller. That is to say, Iga Swiatek, the Polish woman who listens to Led Zeppelin, who worships Rafael Nadal and who continues to earn a bigger and bigger place for herself in tennis history. She wins again, for the third time in Paris, and she comes to verify again (6-2, 5-7 and 6-4, after 2h 46m) that there is no more dominant or efficient player on clay. No one controls the surface like she does. She’s a rock, but this time she suffers like hell and for a long time she’s afraid she’s going to run away from him. Even so, she rises this Saturday and delves into history, already noted as the youngest (22 years old) to catch four Grand Slams since the champion Serena Williams, who achieved poker at just 20 years old.

The final points to insipid, because Swiatek, the titanium competitor, does not admit discussion and immediately makes a difference. She doesn’t fail, she doesn’t concede, she approaches with decision and Muchova is melting between the embarrassment that has settled in Paris, a tropical city, who was going to say it. Climate change stuff. The Czech, who beat the one from Warsaw in the only precedent – ​​misleading because both began the climb and were still to be done, 2019 – is nervous in her first grand final and her academic tennis loses finesse, freshness and determination. The corrosive exercise of her number corners him, she even paints the story briefly, but strangely Swiatek fades from her and her pulse changes direction. The champion has a very hard time, down 3-4 in the third, but in the end she corrects herself. She gets up. She ugly and undeserved end for her adversary, with a double fault.

The Polish triumphs, rises another level and behind are two symbols, Martina Navratilova and Maria Sharapova; she is now associated with Margaret Court, Monica Seles and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, owners of three other Roland Garros trophies. “This is my favorite place in the world,” says the winner, a girl with concerns, a lover of reading. There is no shortage of tears or her anecdote: she drops the lid of her glass and laughs; “I wouldn’t be here without my team, I thank you and I apologize for being a pain in…I try to do better. I know we’ve won this tournament, but it’s not easy to be on tour for a couple of weeks with no breaks. Now I can feel satisfaction and we will celebrate it”.

Muchova serves during the final. EMMANUEL DUNAND (AFP)

Except for the final chapter, it is another walk through the Bois de Boulogne, where only Muchova has managed to refute him. Close the tournament with four donuts (6-0) and the data shows that she is the youngest to revalidate the award since Monica Seles did it, 17 years old when the American repeated it in 1991. Today the hierarchical Swiatek continues to grow, with three crowns from the great Frenchman -seven in clay in total, of the 14 that already look in his file– and a fantastic future ahead. It does not seem unreasonable to think that one day she can equal or surpass the record of the great Chris Evert (7), who knows whether to approach his admired Nadal. He has tennis, it will be a matter of the head. He already has four majorsthe same number as Osaka, Arantxa and Clijsters, and continues to distinguish itself among the sea of ​​doubts of the WTA.

Unlike the majority, he does not get distracted, he is stable and accepts the role of reference without accusing vertigo. Eight titles last year, three already in this one. metallurgical game, without arabesques; sobriety and firm hand. Only Seles and Naomi Osaka had won their first four Grand Finals to date. Only Barbora Krejcikova, in 2021, intruded on her Parisian idyll. You have to go back to the Belgian Justine Henin (2005-2007) to find the last one that she reissued at Roland Garros. She links 62 weeks on top of the ranking since she took over from the Australian Ashleigh Barty, in April 2022, and she has been running strongly: yes, Swiatek wants to mark an era.

