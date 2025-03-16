“HE suspend the opening to the public of the premises and establishments Retailers, “” Hospitality and restoration activities are suspended “,” in any case, the activity of any establishment will be suspended that, in the opinion of the competent authority, may mean a risk of infection. ” … On March 14, 2020, the government declared the state of alarm, restricted the mobility of citizens and decreed the suspension of the activity in all non -essential businesses and services, causing an almost total suspension of the activity that was dilated for three months and caused A 23% collapse of GDP In the first half of the year.

In the following months the experts predicted that the Spanish economy would not be the same. It was said that many small businesses would lower the blind, that the impact of confinement and fear of infection would sink the tourism sector and even invited to concentrate the palliative efforts launched, such as ICO credits, in solvent companies, allowing the disappearance of the least profitable to release resources and encourage the healthiest and most thriving part of the business fabric.

Five years later Few of those predictions have been fulfilled. There were companies that closed, but the ERTE security network, ICO credits and the postponements of tax obligations minimized the impact that was foreseen, tourism not only did not sink but has recovered with much more force and that renewal of the business fabric at the expense of the least profitable companies did not occur either.

Fiscal vulnerability

According to Airef calculations, the Government used 35,745 million euros in alleviating the effects of pandemicalthough its extra cost for public coffers was much greater as it proves that the public debt was fired at 150,000 million between 2020 and 2022.

«The scars in the economy have been minimal, but there has been a Important footprint in public accounts: The increase in public spending that occurred during the pandemic has established itself as a structural expense, ”says María Jesús Fernández, Analyst of Funcas. The Spanish administration today needs 220,000 million more than in 2019 to function and despite the phenomenal income flow raised in recent years by tax increases and inflation The public deficit is at the same point where it was in 2019, above 3%, and the public debt that was in 97.7% is in 102% of GDP. No one except the government predicts that it drops from 100% in the coming years.

“He deficit and debt are now more structural And that reduces the margin to react to possible external ‘shocks’, ”warns the director of the Studies Service of the Chamber of Spain, Raúl Mínguez. A great weakness in such a convulsive context. This fiscal exhibition, “not exclusive to Spain,” warns Mínguez, comes from the commitment to public government spending to wade the succession of crisis that have hit the economy of 2020 from here.

In macro terms the bet has not gone wrong. After a first hesitant phase, Spain recovered in two years its level of GDP prior to the pandemic, now there is almost eight points above – better that the European average – and has been closing the gap with the growth to which it aspired before the Covid.



The Spanish economy After the pandemic Difference with respect to the level of the fourth quarter of 2019 / fourth quarter Employed and effective hours worked A week / fourth quarter Effective hours per week Fountain: Active Population Survey (INE) Employed and effective hours worked A week / fourth quarter *Estimation evolution from the data of the structural fiscal adjustment plan Fountain: Treasury The Spanish economy after pandemic Difference with respect to the quarter quarter of 2019 / fourth quarter Occupied and effective hours worked a week / fourth quarter Effective hours per week Fountain: Active Population Survey (INE) Occupied and effective hours worked a week / fourth quarter *Estimation evolution from the data of the structural fiscal adjustment plan Fountain: Treasury

Despite the hopeful indications for job creation, the contribution of the foreign sector and the rebound in productivity, the Doubts about the sustainability of this growth They have not diluted, especially for their dependence on the entry of immigrants and public spending. The Bank of Spain warned this week that the growth potential followed in the environment of 2%. For Oriol Aspachs, chief analyst for Spain of CaixaBank Research, you can talk about structural changes, in the field of employment. “The Erte have meant a historical change. Before the labor market was adjusted by destroying jobs and now does so reducing hours worked, which minimizes the impact of crises and accelerates the exit of them ».

This regulatory context has allowed a faster recovery than usual for the income of the employees, who have gained weight in front of the business surplus as the Bank of Spain emphasized this week, but that nevertheless has barely allowed to improve the real income of the citizens, for the effect of inflation but also because of the real rise of IRPF charges.

He Increase in fiscal pressure In the period, another of the structural changes that are fortunate after the pandemic, has had other effects. “The Tax increases have increased investment projects And they have discouraged them, ”says Gregorio Izquierdo, director of the Institute of Economic Studies, affecting the greatest blind spot of the vigorous Spanish growth of recent years: the atony of private investment, which experts point out as the best insurance to guarantee a medium and long term growth and that even European funds have not even managed to stimulate. The weak behavior of this indicator is what causes the most doubts in analysts when trusting Spanish growth.



Changes in the employer Family spending Fourth quarter / 2019 – 2024 Discounted percentage variation Inflation between 2019 and 2023 Changes in the families spending pattern Fourth quarter / 2019 – 2024 Discounted percentage variation inflation between 2019 and 2023

Pandemia has triggered a Change in citizens’ consumption patternswhose most relevant milestone has been the increase in health spending, accompanied by substantial growth in health insurance. In general, citizens spend more on services and less on goods, which has harmed car sales or appliances.