In the first nine months of this year, more than 215,000 migrants have entered the European Union illegally. According to Frontex data, it is the largest figure since the crisis of 2015 and 2016, when more than 1.5 million people crossed EU borders without permission. The difference now is in the population structure of a continent in which the percentage of immigrants has grown substantially.

In Spain, for example, the number of residents has increased by 525,000 in just one year. And it is not because the birth rate has increased: the population born abroad already represents 17.69% of the total. A decade ago it was 13.5%. In absolute numbers the difference is more than evident: in 2000, 1.4 million residents in Spain were born outside its borders, while last year there were 7.5 million.

How many immigrants can a country welcome without causing problems? It is the question that many ask in Europe. And they look for the answer in the countries with the greatest tradition: from France to Sweden. That last one is a paradigmatic case, because it decided to open itself to all types of immigration, especially refugees. Thus, it has gone from having 13.8% in 2010 to 20% today. Unfortunately, it is no longer an example of integration. The clashes are growing and, with the rise of the extreme right, immigration policies are taking a turn. The Government has already announced that it will tighten them and offer less aid to non-European immigrants. The majority are Syrian.

But it is not the only country that is reviewing its reception policies: Italy will send them to Albania, the United Kingdom planned to leave them in Rwanda until the Supreme Court ruled it illegal, and Germany plans mass deportations. On the other side of the Atlantic, Texas even plans to criminalize them.

Therefore, today we focus on the challenges that migration poses for the EU.

“The integration of immigrants has failed.” This is how emphatic the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, was at the end of last April. Her words resonated with special force in the Scandinavian country because she spoke them after the riots carried out by the Muslim population that left more than a hundred police officers injured in different cities. It was their response to the burning of the Koran by a politician who demands more control over neighborhoods that threaten to become ghettos. “Segregation has gone so far that we have parallel societies in Sweden,” said Andersson, who has been succeeded by Ulf Kristersson.

The latter has had no problem in going beyond a red line of political correctness and drawing a clear relationship between migration and organized crime, pointing out that the curves have a clear similarity, and has accused Muslim groups of the increase in crime. In a decade, Sweden has received 770,000 immigrants, around 8% of the entire population. Last September, the country experienced the month of greatest armed violence with 19 deaths, and in 2022 the country suffered 391 shootings in which 65 people died, 17 more than the previous year. “If they are Swedish citizens, they will be imprisoned for a long time, if they are foreigners they will be deported,” Kristersson promised.

«The idea that Sweden could be a dangerous place is absurd. However, shootings have become part of our daily lives,” Alba Johansson wrote last month in The New European, expressing growing surprise that is turning into indignation. So the Government has decided to reverse its open-arms policy and turn it into a closed-fist one: it will require migrants to learn Swedish, restrict their access to nationality, strengthen the deportation mechanism, and make family reunification more difficult.

His case, which also adds to the growing racial and religious tensions in France, has raised alarm bells in Europe, where he is seen as the canary in the mine. Several countries are looking for a way to reduce illegal immigration. One of the solutions that Italy and the United Kingdom are considering is their temporary relocation to other countries: the Italians signed an agreement this month to send up to 36,000 people a year to Albania and the British had done the same with Rwanda, a very controversial decision that has ended up overthrowing the Supreme Court. However, this judicial resolution does not rule out that they can be sent to another country while their cases are resolved, only that it be done to Rwanda, which opens the door for another destination to be chosen.

That Europe is increasingly older and less fertile and in need of labor is undeniable. There is also consensus that immigration may be one of the few solutions available. But it is clear that countries must maintain control over the people they allow to reside in their territory – something reflected in legislation around the world – as well as do everything possible to ensure that their rights are respected, ensure that integrate and are governed by the social, cultural and legal norms of the country.

Always, of course, preserving the advances that have been achieved in matters as varied as the secularization of society, the emancipation of women or the fight against sexist violence, as well as the values ​​that liberal democracies represent. Not supporting the latter is just an example of the negative impact that the most irrational do-goodism can have. In any case, statistics show that deportations are not carried out: in 2022, the expulsion of 420,100 people was ordered – mainly North Africans (15.3% of the total) – but only 18.5% were executed. .

Civil war in Asia United Myanmar rebels advance

In 2013, I was the one who had to irregularly cross the border that separates China from Myanmar, the former Burma, to access territory controlled by a guerrilla, the Karen National Liberation Army, where at least one congress was going to be held. surprising: around twenty armed groups, representatives of Burmese ethnic minorities, were going to meet to try to find common ground and thus form a common war front against the Army. They did not succeed, something that did not surprise anyone, in part because the country was immersed in a hopeful process of democratization and the Government used the ‘divide and rule’ technique.

But everything derailed in 2021 with a new coup d’état, and the armed groups once again sought that long-awaited union. And now it seems that it is happening, at least among some of those guerrilla groups. For example, among those who make up the Three Brothers Alliance in the north of the country. And the results are surprising: they have carried out attacks against troops who have had to retreat. However, this affront is causing a worrying escalation in violence. Human Rights Watch has reported that the military used thermobaric munitions in an attack that left 160 dead in April, and that it is increasingly relying on more sophisticated weapons, including the air force. In the last two months there has been a constant trickle of civilian victims that go unnoticed in an information scenario dominated by Gaza and Ukraine.

Different human rights NGOs demand that the UN decree an arms embargo against Myanmar, but the ineffectiveness of the Security Council, where the coup plotters have the support of two members with the right to veto – China and Russia – will prevent the request from going out. forward. Despots support each other, regardless of their ideology. In this way, the mirage of a peaceful and democratic Burma continues to evaporate, and the climate of violence is the perfect excuse for the military to continue delaying ‘sine die’ elections that, when they are held, will be anything but fair and reliable.

Elections Argentina chooses the bad to know

As the saying goes, Argentina goes from Guatemala to Guatepeor. But it’s not like I had many options. Voters were faced on Sunday with a dilemma that no one would want for themselves: vote for the Minister of Economy who has brought inflation to almost 150% and who represents a leadership incapable of lifting Argentina out of poverty, or elect a psychopath in The worst thing is that he can make his promises come true, which range from ending the central bank to establish the dollar as currency to prohibiting abortion. In the end, Argentina has chosen the bad to know.

And it’s hard to blame anyone for that. The hope is that reality will impose some sanity on Javier Milei, a actor who defines himself as an anarcho-capitalist – a label to hide that he is far-right – and who has shown on several occasions signs of mental problems for which Argentina could end up paying dearly. It would not be the first time that reality makes it impossible to achieve his plans to dismantle the State – perhaps thinning it is not a bad idea – and privatize even street cleaning.

But that’s democracy. And it must be recognized that everything that is said about Milei are apocalyptic predictions that do not have to come true. What if his outlandish proposals end up working? What if what the country needed is to uproot the system and start from scratch? Well, in that case, I can eat two newsletters with potatoes. I hope I have to do it, because it will mean that Argentina comes out ahead against all odds.

