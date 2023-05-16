In Nizhny Tagil (Sverdlovsk region), a contractor has been identified who will repair the heating system at school No. 80. This was reported on May 15 by “TagilCity.ru”.

The local Uralspetsstroy LLC will take care of the work. The company agreed to repair the school’s heating system for 15.5 million rubles, with an initial contract price of 17.1 million rubles.

According to the contract, the work must be completed by August 18, 2023. According to the publication, the main pipelines, radiators and other elements of the heating system will be replaced at the school.

The need for a major overhaul of the system is caused by a temperature mismatch with SanPiN standards. This was revealed during a survey conducted by experts.

In January, it was reported that kindergarten No. 3 in Nizhny Tagil was planning to install new windows after parents complained about the cold in groups. After the long New Year holidays, in a number of rooms the air temperature was fixed at +16…+17 degrees. The parents of the pupils claimed that the windows were hung with blankets and diapers to insulate them.