Palermo. The temperature has dropped considerably but the heating of the elementary school Emanuela Loi, in via Dogali in Palermo are broken. And for this reason a little girl who attends fifth grade last Tuesday felt sick from the cold, she began to shiver and feel numbness in her legs. She was rescued by 118 and taken to hospital for hypothermia. The mayor of Palermo Roberto Lagalla says that “the administration is rapidly repairing the fault and that as of tomorrow it will bring the situation back to normal”.

The head teacher, Rosaria Corona, of the comprehensive institute Boccadifalco-Tomasi di Lampedusa, which includes the Loi school, had already requested since March 2022 the repair of the heating system and now fears the closure of the school if it is not restored. The municipal councilor at the school Aristide Tamajo he says: “We contacted the company who will stop the situation and proceed with the maintenance work, bringing everything back to normal. It is a minimal intervention, we thought much more: it will cost the Municipality just 1,500 euros. A fairly negligible amount. As happens in the good families, the problem is discovered when it comes to light. We received a reminder from Loi only two days ago”. But the school principal claims that the one sent on 25 January was only the last of the reports of the problem made because the student had ended up in hospital the day before. On 26 July and 17 October last, the deputy prefect of Palermo, in fact, had invited the municipal administration “to take every initiative to repair a sewer pipe in the school building”: the sewer leak damaged the heating system which was deactivated after inspection by the municipal gas company. In her last note sent to the regional civil protection, to the mayor and to the other competent bodies, the school manager reconstructed the story, asking for the intervention of the prefect. The unusable heating system puts “in serious danger the health of male and female students who in these winter days are forced to spend hours at school with inadequate temperatures – he writes – There is also the risk that the constant leakage of water could irreparably damage the foundations of the building”.

“Continuing on from the previous ones reports and requests for intervention forwarded to the competent offices remained totally unfulfilled – continues Corona – the request for urgent intervention is renewed to repair the sewage drain pipe of the school building in via Dogali, located between the foundation level and the ground floor attic – space that can be inspected, but difficult access both for structural reasons (this is a confined space) and for hygienic-sanitary issues deriving from the stagnation of black water, coming from the sewage pipe, smelly, a receptacle for flies, cockroaches and mosquitoes”.