Conurban thread

The Frente de Todos tries to show internal calm after the different crosses and bids that the ruling coalition experienced, in addition to the external vicissitudes that it is going through with the Vaccines issue. The most recent crisis was calmed down (at least momentarily) with the photo that sought peace in the economic area and that was taken at the meeting between Governor Axel Kicillof and Minister Martín Guzmán, at the National Economy Ministry. As Clarín said, a barbecue in the Presidential Residence of Olivos gave a framework to an area of ​​electoral decisions that includes the majority sectors of the FdT, that is, the Casa Rosada, La Cámpora, the massismo and the Buenos Aires mayors. That meeting added an interlocutor who brought tranquility to the “albertist” sectors as well as to the mayors of the Province: Andrés Larroque.

Andrés Larroque. Photo Télam

It is that the nicknamed “Cuervo” has become the political minister of Axel Kicillof’s administration, a place where he arrived from the conversations between the governor and Máximo Carlos Kirchner. The Buenos Aires Peronists value in Larroque that he has tried to contain social movements and that he has built a relationship of trust with Sergio Tomás Massa (the other strong leg of the coalition). But the detail that Larroque adds in the last hours is that he also participated in the Kicillof-Guzmán reconciliation; he as well as Wado De Pedro were -instruction of Máximo by means of- who from Kirchnerism provided muscle to the appointment of the economists. “The Raven is the Wado of the Province”, a man who participated, both in the barbecue in Olivos and in the thread for reconciliation in the Ministry of Economy. Breeding ravens…



Guzmán and Kicillof meeting at the Ministry of Finance

Santa Fe

Where there is not so much political calm is in Santa Fe. It is that the governor of the province launched his new group: “We do Santa Fe.” With a mirror logic to the political construction of Juan Schiaretti in Córdoba, Omar Perotti points out thus to increase its political volume within the national PJ and to try to lead a league of governors that, based on the radicalization in many positions of Alberto Fernández, has not yet managed to consolidate a scheme of real power. However, the news is not perfect for the Santa Fe president because in his new group the provincial senator, Marcelo Lewandowski, will not participate. The data is not known to “High Politics” but it is in that province because Lewandowski was for almost twenty years an important face of sports journalism in the province. The political today could thus, like an outsider, hit the ground running in the provincial legislative elections. Little Peronist peace …



The Governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, at the headquarters of the Interior, with Alberto Fernández

Official bib

Moving on to the “social”, where the celebrations are prepared is in the Cafiero family. The thing is Santiago Cafiero expects, together with his wife Josefina, a girl for July or August. Julia will be called the new member of the famous Peronist family of San Isidro and will become the girl between three male siblings: Santino, Alfonso and Facundo. A baby sitter on the right …



Santiago Cafiero in the Senate of the Nation. Photo Lucia Merle

Free but separate

Moving on to the opposition arc, the “libertarian” arc is altered. The thing is José Luis Espert has already met with Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and caused a stir at the possibility of competing in the scheme of Together for Change. He has also met with the head of government Ricardo Lopez Murphy, who is about to patent his own force, the “United Republicans.” But for the nicknamed “Bulldog”, his old friend Patricia Bullrich has already searched for him – without success. Therefore, they “say” that The former Minister of Security ended up convincing Javier Milei to bring him to his beaches. the volcanic economist.



José Luis Espert with Javier Milei

Now, things got tricky among liberal-libertarians at times where Together for Change, a great STEP (Primary) is already in the works in the City of Buenos Aires, with names of great weight in competition such as María Eugenia Vidal, Patricia Bullrich and the boys of the economic right such as Espert, López Murphy and Milei, who today have taken different positions regarding the “hawks” and the “doves” of the force created by Mauricio Macri. Hold on hands…