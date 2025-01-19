Javi Povescoach of the humble Colonia Moscardó of the Second RFEF, the fourth category of Spanish football, has become a regular protagonist of the hottest controversies of each day. This weekend, during the visit of the Madrid team to Cáceres, the former player once again monopolized the spotlight after having a heated discussion with the rival vice president… in the middle of a press conference!

The tension could be felt before the final whistle, because after Cacereño’s goal in the 95th minute, with one less and after a goal against Moscardó had been disallowed in the 91st minute, the coach shook hands with the rival coach and left to changing rooms before the end.

A tough press conference from Poves was expected… and so it was after failing to bite his tongue. “I was going to quit Cacereño, but I don’t know whether to do it… well yes I’m going to do it“, he warns before pointing out that the rival club had not fulfilled a verbal agreement to play in the afternoon, which would have allowed Moscardó to save the hotel costs of having to spend a night in the Extremaduran city.

“We are a very humble club, ultra humble, in which we respect the agreements… the same has been the board or the president,” he says before a voice, that of the vice president of Cacereño, interrupts him: “I disagree, Javi, and if you want I’ll answer you”. It didn’t take long for the fight to break out.

“We always play in the morning,” says the manager, a phrase that makes Poves explode. “Shall I get you the list of teams that you have faced in the afternoon? There are more than those that you have played in the morning… he says before exploding when the Cacereño manager uses the “heat” as the reason and calls it “lie” the words of Poves.

“What is the pact a lie?” he shouts. “Could it be that I haven’t talked about it with you, who are you? I have talked about it with your board, but not with your president, who is inaccessible. Shall I show you WhatsApp and we’ll laugh?“He continues very angry.

“It doesn’t matter, you have won a million bucks with the Copa del Rey,” he snaps at the vice president who tries to refute Poves’ words. “Well, maybe not a million, if you put the tickets at 200 bucks… But hey, that’s your problem, but at least respect those of us who don’t have as much and respect the word,” he ends very hotly before it happens. the press conference is over.

This unusual fight is not the first outburst carried out by Poves this year, as something similar already happened when the coach was banned from the UD Melilla press conference during his visit to the autonomous city in which he was also defeated.