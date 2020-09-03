There will be those who think in Milwaukee that better a scapegoat when they are eliminated from the playoffs than Anteto and that will serve to satisfy them. Above all, so that he himself does not feed those rumors that place him outside the only franchise in which he has been since he landed in the NBA, back in 2013. Since then, the Greek has been adding All Stars, individual awards and even an MVP who can repeat this year, but it seems that the ring is still far from his reach. And all, despite the fact that last year they were 2-0 in the Eastern finals, just two games away from that tie in which the title is at stake. And yet, as close as they were, no one ever took the Bucks seriously. The same thing that happened this season, where they even fantasized that they could reach 70 victories without very few counting on them as the main contenders for a championship that right now seems like a chimera for a city with a small market and whose biggest moment of glory dates back to the 70s. You know, with Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor), Robertson and company.

There will also be those who think in Milwaukee that that scapegoat may be Mike Budenholzer. And, being early to anticipate events, it seems that the shots may go around in a franchise that already suffered a tactical lesson from Nick Nurse last year in the Eastern finals, much more accused now with an Erik Spoelstra who is one of the coaches. most talented in the current NBA. Budenholzer is a good guy, a formative and didactic man who can grow a franchise and improve its stars, but who always stumbles on the same stone, the playoffs. What happened to the Hawks has also happened to the Bucks, something almost traditional in coaches raised in the Popovich school (Mike Brown, Brett Brown …) and that all but Popovich himself have suffered. With a single plan he is shipwrecked in the playoffs, and before tactical approaches that slightly depart from the established order of the regular season, where there is less time and more rush to prepare the games in contrast to the playoffs, the Bucks suffer a lot.

And today they have been about to force the extension after a game in which they were neither there nor expected. The Heat have commanded throughout the game without the need this time of the exploits of Jimmy Butler, who appeared when everyone already took overtime for granted.